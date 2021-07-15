No. 1-seeded F.O. Eagles and No. 3 St. Joe’s Club jumped out to early leads during its respective Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League semifinal-round series.
F.O. Eagles had some help from an old friend.
Zach Kokoska, a former F.O. Eagles, Greater Latrobe and Kansas State baseball standout, who was recently selected in the Major League Baseball Draft by the Colorado Rockies, made an appearance at Rosa-Oglietti Park on Wednesday, and watched as his former Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League team picked up a 5-2 victory against No. 5 Bardine’s.
St. Joe’s Club also scored a big 19-3 win against No. 2 Heat Siphon for a 1-0 lead in its respective best-of-three series.
Bardine’s and F.O. Eagles are scheduled to play Game 2 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, with St. Joe’s Club and Heat Siphon squaring off in the 8 p.m. nightcap. Bardine’s, which defeated Frontier Club in Tuesday’s wild card game, and Heat Siphon both need wins on Thursday night to keep its respective seasons alive.
If necessary, the third and deciding game of each best-of-three series is slated to take place on Friday. St. Joe’s Club is scheduled to face Heat Siphon at 5:30 p.m., while Bardine’s will meet F.O. Eagles at 8 p.m.
The best-of-three Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League championship series is scheduled to begin Saturday or Sunday. The series could run Saturday, Sunday and Monday, if necessary, or Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, if necessary. All games are scheduled to begin, 7 p.m. at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
The Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League is slated to hand out its end-of-season awards, 6 p.m. Friday, July 23, before a 7 p.m. All-Star game on the same date.
F.O. Eagles 5,
Bardine’s 2
Winning pitcher Adam Moreland combined with Nate Papuga to limit Bardine’s to just two hits as F.O. Eagles scored a three-run victory.
Trailing by one run, 2-1, F.O. Eagles scored a pair in the bottom of the fifth inning and had two more runners cross in the following inning.
Dom Zilli collected two hits, including a double, and scored a pair of runs to guide F.O. Eagles at the plate. Papuga belted his second home run of the season, while Lou Amatucci, Moreland, Devon Frank and Ethan Goughneour each singled.
Ahmad Ward hit a solo home run, his first of the season, to guide Bardine’s offensively. Ethan Frye had the other hit for Bardine’s.
Moreland threw eight strikeouts, and Papuga fanned two for the save. Neither pitcher issued any walks.
Ryan Baughman took the loss. He had five punchouts.
St. Joe’s Club 19,
Heat Siphon 3
Led by Peyton Chismar at the plate, St. Joe’s Club broke open a one-run game with 11 runs in the top of the fifth inning en route to a lopsided victory.
Heat Siphon held a 2-0 lead after the first inning, but St. Joe’s Club scored a pair of runs in each of the second and third innings to go ahead, 4-2. Heat Siphon cut the deficit to one run in the fourth, but St. Joe’s Club spread 15 runs across the fifth and sixth innings and held on for a 16-run win.
Chismar nearly hit for the cycle, with two doubles, a triple and a home run. He also scored four runs. Jayden Struble collected three hits and Eli Boring had two, each hitting one double.
Mason Beeman singled twice, while Jacob Cramer, Jack Jeffrey, Cole Short, Chad Jones, Vinny Zaccagnini and Dom Rosensteel each single for St. Joe’s Club, which pounded out 19 runs on 17 hits.
Dom Piper led Heat Siphon with two singles, while Roman Fridley hit a solo home run. Hayden Smolleck and Tanner Zulisky each singled.
Chismar was also the winning pitcher, with four strikeouts and seven walks. Nate Lemmon suffered the loss, fanning three and walking four.
St. Joe’s Heat Siphon ab r h ab r h
Cramer 4 2 1 Smollck 3 1 1 Jeffery 5 1 1 R Fridley 4 1 1 Boring 4 3 2 Fazeks 3 0 0 Chismar 5 4 4 Piper 4 0 2 Short 3 2 1 Donovn 2 1 0 Jones 3 1 1 M Fridley 1 0 0 Beeman 3 1 2 J Dixon 1 0 0 Zaccgni 3 1 1 Orazio 2 0 0 Struble 4 2 3 Roach 2 0 0 Rosenstl 3 2 1 Lemmn 2 0 0 Bonomo 1 0 0 Zulisky 2 0 1 Pedder 1 0 0 N Dixon 1 0 0 Losier 1 0 0 Karaschk 0 0 0 Hochard 1 0 0
Totals 41 19 17 Totals 27 3 5St. Joe’s 022 0(11)4 0 — 19 17 1Heat Siphon 200 100 x — 3 5 4 Doubles: Chismar-2, Cramer, Boring, Struble (SJC) Triple: Chismar (SJC) Home Runs: Chismar (SJC); R Fridley (HS) Strikeouts by: Chismar-4, Boring-0, Hochard-1 (SJC); Lemmon-3, Fazekas-2, N Dixon-0, R Fridley-0, Smolleck-2 (HS) Base on balls by: Chismar-7, Boring-1, Hochard-1 (SJC); Lemmon-4, Fazekas-1, N Dixon-1, R Fridley-1, Smolleck-1 (HS) Winning pitcher: Peyton Chismar Losing pitcher: Nate Lemmon ———
Bardine’s F.O. Eagles ab r h ab r h
Ruman 3 1 0 L Amatcci 3 1 1 Baughmn 3 0 0 Morford 3 0 0 Frye 3 0 1 Bradish 3 0 0 Bush 2 0 0 Morelnd 3 0 1 Ward 3 1 1 Hollck 3 0 0 Burket 3 0 0 Frank 2 1 1 Bulebsh 0 0 0 Zilli 2 2 2 McNichl 3 0 0 Goughnur 2 0 1 Samide 2 0 0 Smith 2 0 0 McMulln 2 0 0 Papuga 2 1 1 Hantz 2 0 0
Totals 26 2 2 Totals 25 5 7Bardine’s 001 100 0 — 2 2 0F.O. Eagles 001 022 x — 5 7 4 Doubles: Zilli (F.O.E.) Home Runs: Ward (B); Papuga (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Moreland-8, Papuga-2 (F.O.E.); Baughman-5 (B) Base on balls by: Moreland-0, Papuga-0 (F.O.E.); Baughman-0 (B) Winning pitcher: Adam Moreland Losing pitcher: Ryan Baughman
