F.O. Eagles and St. Joe’s Club won a pair of Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League games against VFW.
F.O.E. topped VFW by 10 runs to stay perfect and then St. Joe’s Club also put up double digits against VFW one night earlier.
F.O. Eagles 12,
VFW 2
F.O. Eagles scored runs in every inning en route to a 10-run win against VFW.
The game was tied, 2-2, after one, but F.O. Eagles (4-0) scored the next 10 runs, including three in the second and third innings.
Nate Papuga led the F.O.E. offense with three hits, including a home run and two doubles, while Devon Frank contributed two hits, including a two-bagger and two runs. Adam Moreland posted two hits, including a double, while Will Morford singled twice and crossed. Bryce Hoke doubled and scored, and Peyton Legg scored three times for F.O.E., which put up 12 runs on 11 hits.
Ben Tropeano and Mason Hrubes had the lone hits for VFW (0-3), while Bryson Hill and Hayden Porterfield scored the only runs.
Frank was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts and four walks, while Porterfield took the loss, fanning five and walking three.
St. Joe’s Club 11,
VFW 6
St. Joe’s Club rode an early lead to a five-run victory against VFW in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action.
St. Joe’s Club (3-1) led 5-1 through two innings and 9-2 after five en route to the victory.
Peyton Chismar paced St. Joe’s Club with two hits, including a double and two runs, while Cole Short added two hits, including a two-bagger. Jacob Cramer doubled and scored three times, while Eli Boring tripled and crossed twice. Mason Beeman and Sam Hochard both singled and scored and Vinny Zaccagnini crossed twice for St. Joe’s, which pounded out 11 runs on eight hits.
Dom Cararini guided VFW at the plate with two hits, including a triple and two runs. Tropeano and James Hugus both singled and scored for VFW, which scored six runs on five hits.
Chismar was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and four walks. Hill suffered the loss, walking five.
———
VFW 200 000 0 — 2 2 4F.O. Eagles 233 220 0 — 12 11 0 Doubles: Papuga-2, Frank, Moreland, Hoke (F.O.E.) Home Run: Papuga (F.O.E.) Strikeouts by: Frank-8 (F.O.E.); Porterfield-5, Tropeano-1 (V) Base on balls by: Frank-4 (F.O.E.); Porterfield-3, Tropeano-2 (V) Winning pitcher: Devon Frank Losing pitcher: Hayden Porterfield
———
VFW 100 104 0 — 6 5 5St. Joe’s 140 312 0 — 11 8 5 Doubles: Cramer, Chismar, Short (SJC) Triples: Boring (SJC); Cararini (V) Strikeouts by: Chismar-6, Boring-0, Cramer-0 (SJC); Hill-0, Cararini-5, Porterfield-0, Hrubes-2 (V) Base on balls by: Chismar-4, Boring-0, Cramer-0 (SJC); Hill-5, Cararini-2, Porterfield-3, Hrubes-1 (V) Winning pitcher: Peyton Chismar Losing pitcher: Bryson Hill
