F.O. Eagles clinched a playoff berth and Cooperstown Vets prevailed in a battle between league titans during a pair of Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League games played Wednesday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
F.O. Eagles defeated St. Anthony to clinch its berth, while Cooperstown Vets (12-3) also scored a win against Heat Siphon (12-4) in a battle between the top two teams in the league.
F.O. Eagles is third in league standings, followed by Nakles (10-6-1), which also clinched a playoff berth. Bardine’s (8-9) is fifth, followed by VFW (7-8), St. Anthony (7-8), Frontier Club (7-9), St. Joe’s Club (3-13) and Derry Ukes (2-14-1) in 10th.
F.O. Eagles 14,
St. Anthony 4
F.O. Eagles went to work early during a 10-run victory against St. Anthony.
F.O. Eagles (11-5) led 4-3 after one inning, but increased the advantage to 8-3 through two complete. The teams traded runs in the middle innings until F.O. Eagles closed the game with a five-run seventh.
Peyton Myers led the F.O. Eagles attack with four hits, including a double and two runs scored. Lou Amatucci, Logan Bradish and Will Morford all singled twice and combined to score seven runs, while Rocco Marino added a hit and two runs. Buddy Young, Adam Moreland and Devon Frank all singled and scored for F.O. Eagles, which produced 14 runs on 14 hits.
Wade Boyle led St. Anthony (7-8) at the plate with two singles and a run, while Eli Krinock tripled and scored. Landon Kodman also doubled, while Cole Krehlik scored two runs for St. Anthony, which put up four runs on four hits.
Amatucci was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and one walk. Jacob Rosborough suffered the loss with two strikeouts and a walk.
Cooperstown Vets 12,
Heat Siphon 2
Cooperstown Vets built a big lead en route to its 10-run victory against Heat Siphon.
Cooperstown scored one run in the first inning and held a 4-0 lead through three before breaking the game open, 11-0, with a seven-run fourth.
Jonathan Hugus led the Cooperstown offense with three hits, including a double and two runs scored, while Antonio Hauser doubled and scored. Corey Boerio also singled and scored, while Nate Gray crossed three times for Cooperstown, which produced 12 runs on six hits.
Hayden Smolleck paced Heat Siphon with two singles and a run. Dom Piper had the other run for Heat Siphon, which scored twice on four hits.
Boerio was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts and two walks. Roman Fridley fanned one and walked five in defeat.
———
F.O. Eagles St. Anthony ab r h ab r h
Myers 5 2 4 Boyle 4 1 2 Young 5 1 1 Krehlik 2 2 0 Amatucci 4 3 2 Kodman 3 0 1 Marino 5 2 1 Rosborough 2 0 0 Bradish 4 2 2 Krinock 2 1 1 Moreland 3 1 1 Coletti 3 0 0 Frank 4 1 1 Mitchell 2 0 0 Zilli 2 0 0 Stotts 2 0 0 Papuga 4 0 0 Spillar 1 0 0 Morford 3 2 2 Stynchla 3 0 0 Dettling 0 0 0 Young 2 0 0 Goughenour 0 0 0 Vacha 0 0 0 Barnhart 0 0 0 Hoke 0 0 0
Totals 39 14 14 Totals 26 4 4F.O. Eagles 440 100 5 — 14 14 3St. Anthony 301 000 0 — 4 4 5 Doubles: Myers (F.O.E.); Kodman (SA) Triples: Krinock (SA) Strikeouts by: Amatucci-3, Moreland-5 (F.O.E.); Rosborough-2, Krehlik-3, Stynchula-2 (SA) Base on balls by: Amatucci-1, Moreland-4 (F.O.E.); Rosborough-1, Krehlik-2, Stynchula-2 (SA) Winning pitcher: Lou Amatucci Losing pitcher: Jacob Rosborough
———
Cooperstown Heat Siphon ab r h ab r h
J Hugus 4 2 3 Kallock 1 0 0 Hauser 5 1 1 Cole 3 0 0 Boerio 4 1 1 Lemmon 2 0 0 Gray 0 3 0 Fazekas 3 0 0 Oldenburg 1 1 0 Brack 2 0 0 W Hugus 2 0 1 Smolleck 2 1 2 Fligger 1 1 0 Piper 2 1 0 Gray 2 1 0 Roach 2 0 1 Thomas 1 1 0 Orazio 0 0 0 Laughlin 1 0 0 Dixon 0 0 0 Angus 1 1 0 M Fridley 1 0 0 R Fridley 2 0 1
Totals 22 12 6 Totals 20 2 4Cooperstown 013 701 0 — 12 6 1Heat Siphon 000 200 0 — 2 4 2 Doubles: Hauser, Boerio (CV) Strikeouts by: Boerio-4, Oldenburg-0, Angus-3 (CV); R Fridley-1, Brack-0, M Fridley-0, Smolleck-1 (HS) Base on balls by: Boerio-2, Oldenburg-4, Angus-0 (CV); R Fridley-5, Brack-5, M Fridley-2, Smolleck-1 (HS) Winning pitcher: Corey Boerio Losing pitcher: Roman Fridley
