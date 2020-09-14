Three pitchers combined to toss a no-hitter for Evergreen Insurance during a 9-0 victory against Hamacher Contracting in a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Fall Ball game.
Adam Moreland, Thomas Oldenburg and Jackson McMullen teamed together for Evergreen to no-hit Hamacher. Moreland was the winning pitcher, ending with five strikeouts and zero walks, while Oldenburg and McMullen combined to fan seven and walk three.
The trio had plenty of support, as Evergreen scored three times in the first inning, once in the third and added five more runs in the fourth.
Batista led Evergreen at the plate with one single and two runs. Zaccagninni and Dettling both singled and scored for Evergreen, which scored nine runs on five hits.
Smith was the losing pitcher with zero strikeouts and five walks.
———
Evergreen 301 500 0 — 9 5 4Hamacher 000 000 0 — 0 0 2 Strikeouts by: Moreland 5, McMullen 4, Oldenburg 3 (E); Smith-0, Razza-0, Pokrant-0, Baughman 3, Samide 2, Angus-2 (H) Base on balls by: Moreland-0, Oldenburg 2, McMullen 1 (E); Smith 5, Razza-0, Pokrant 4, Baughman-0, Samide 1 (H) Winning pitcher: Moreland Losing pitcher: Smith
