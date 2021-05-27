Latrobe Legion had a rough go of it during its season-opener on Wednesday.
Young Township scored six runs in the second inning and took advantage of Latrobe’s six errors during a 9-1 victory during American Legion District 31 action at Bertolino Field.
The Jethawks fell to 0-1 overall and in league play. They’ll look to right the ship in their home-opener against Yough, 6 p.m. Thursday at Legion-Keener Park.
Last year, Latrobe won the regular season and earned the top seed in the league playoffs before falling in the championship game against Bushey Run. The Jethawks qualified for the eight-team regional tournament — for a 16th time — where they closed their season in Hollidaysburg.
Latrobe allowed just one earned run during Young Township’s six-run second inning. The Jethawks pulled a run back in the third, but Young Township answered, scoring three times over the third and fourth innings en route to an eight-run win.
Clay Petrosky singled twice to lead Latrobe at the plate. Vinny Amatucci drove in Latrobe’s lone run with a single in the third. Grant Dowden tripled, while Erick Batista singled and scored, as the Jethawks managed one run on five hits.
Jake Bradish suffered the loss, lasting one-and-two-third innings, striking out three and walking four. Jake Bleehash threw two-and-one-third innings in relief, with one strikeout and two walks. Payton Henry fanned three and walked one during two innings pitching in relief.
Dustin Coleman went 3-for-3 and drove in a run to pace Young Township offensively. Brady Yard singled twice with an RBI, while Ethan Prugh had a two-bagger and drove in two runs. Young Township tallied as many runs as it did hits — nine.
Winning pitcher Blake Fairman went five innings, striking out four and walking one.
In the bottom of the second, Young Townshio’s Prugh hit a lead off double, Brandon Gaston reached on an error, and the former came around on Zachary Hreha’s RBI-single to make it 1-0.
Coleman walked to load the bases and Young Township scored its second run after Brice Laurenti also walked. After Latrobe dropped a foul pop-up, Fairman delivered a two-run single to make it 4-0. Yard’s single drove in another runner, and with the bases loaded, Prugh — batting for a second time in the frame — walked to score Young Township’s sixth run.
Latrobe cut the deficit to five runs in the third. Batista hit a one-out single; Petrosky singled with two outs, and Short was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Batista scored when Amatucci smacked an RBI-single to make the score 6-1.
But Young Township responded as Coleman singled to start the bottom of the frame. Bradey Schrock reached on an error and after a Kody Templeton sacrifice-bunt, Young Township scored on yet another error.
With one out in the bottom of the fourth, Anthony Blackgrove walked, Coleman singled, and Latrobe committed another error which allowed a run to score — making it 8-1. Young Township set the final when Fairbanks hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the team’s ninth run.
———
Latrobe Young Twp. ab r h ab r h
Petrosky 3 0 2 Laurenti 3 1 0 Gustafson 2 0 0 Fairman 4 1 1 Short 0 0 0 Yard 3 0 2 Amatucci 3 0 1 Kavulic 0 0 0 Anderson 2 0 0 Prugh 3 1 1 Krinock 1 0 0 Gaston 3 1 0 Dowden 2 0 1 Hreha 3 1 1 Basciano 0 0 0 Blackgrve 0 1 0 Bradish 1 0 0 Coleman 3 3 3 Bleehash 1 0 0 Schbock 3 0 1 Henry 0 0 0 Fairbnks 0 0 0 King 2 0 0 Templetn 3 0 0 Mills 0 0 0 Macey 1 0 0 Batista 3 1 1
Totals 24 1 5 Totals 28 9 9Latrobe 001 000 0 — 1 5 6Young Twp. 061 200 x — 9 9 0 Doubles: Prugh (YT) Triples: Dowden (L) Strikeouts by: Bradish-3, Bleehash-1, Henry-3 (L); Fairman-4, Coleman-3 (YT) Base on balls by: Bradish-4, Bleehash-2, Henry-1 (L); Fairman-1, Coleman-4 (YT) Winning pitcher: Blake Fairman Losing pitcher: Jake Bradish
