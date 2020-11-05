An unfortunate set of circumstances plagued Ligonier native Garrett Smithley in Martinsville, Virginia, last Sunday in the NASCAR Cup’s penultimate event for the 2020 season.
“We started 40th (because of a driver change not on original entry list), had a good start initially, passed a bunch of cars on the outside,” Smithley said. “We passed the No. 17 straight up on speed, and with about 20-laps into the race, the motor started to stumble.”
Smithley was unable to continue because the motor failed. He was forced to stop on the track because he couldn’t exit to pit lane.
“We still aren’t sure what caused the motor to stop,” Smithley said. “It may have been the alternator, or something electrical, maybe the ignition.
“It’s just disappointing. We had a really good handling race car and for some reason, the crew and I jell together well at Phoenix. If you look at the raw-speed lap times, we were the quickest car in our group by far, and that’s something you can hang your hat on.”
For a new sponsor, having mechanical issues and not finishing the race is tough on everyone, mostly when the driver wasn’t at fault.
“It’s one of those things that sometimes happens in racing,” Smithley said. “It’s disappointing, but at the same time, you have to put everything into perspective.”
Working with multiple crew chiefs and crews is something Smithley seems to have under control. Smithley has driven five different NASCAR Cup cars in 2020 for Rick Ware Racing (RWR) and teams affiliated with RWR for a total of 25 NASCAR Cup races. That’s in addition to four races in the Xfinity Series for RWR and one race in the Gander Outdoors and RV Sales Truck Series.
Smithley worked with six different and nine different chief chiefs in 2020.
On Sunday, Smithley will be driving the No. 7 Camaro sponsored by Victory Lane Quick Oil Changes with Tommy Baldwin as the crew chief on the pit box.
“It’s neat to be part of the championship race in the Cup Series,” Smithley said. “That will be something going to Phoenix and not Homestead as we had in the past. Again, it’s the low downforce package like we ran at Martinsville. I’ll be honest that Phoenix wasn’t my favorite track in the Xfinity Series, but I’ve enjoyed running Phoenix in the Cup Series.”
“We had a good car in Phoenix last year, and we had a good run there. Earlier this year in Phoenix, unfortunately, we ended up blowing a motor right before the (coronavirus) shut down. I was pretty happy with our car there, and I am pretty optimistic about Phoenix. Again, our goal will be a top-30 run, and I am pleased that Victory Lane will once again be coming on board as our sponsor for the championship race; Phoenix is a big market for them.”
The NASCAR Cup Series Championship race for the Bill France Cup is set for 3 p.m., Sunday on NBC.
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
