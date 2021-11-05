A late third-period goal allowed Armstrong to sink the Greater Latrobe hockey team, 3-2, during a PIHL Class AA East Division game played Thursday at the Belmont Ice Complex in Kittanning.
It was the first home game — and second overall — for Armstrong since the program made national headlines for all the wrong reasons. Last week, Armstrong students shouted vulgarities at a Mars Area female goaltender during a game between the teams at the Belmont Ice Complex. It garnered national attention and even a message of support for the Mars Area female goaltender from Meghan Duggan, a member of the Olympic gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team.
Prior to Thursday’s game, the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League (PIHL) announced that Armstrong students will not be allowed at River Hawks’ varsity hockey games for the remainder of the season, including playoffs. Siblings of varsity players can attend if accompanied by a parent or guardian and the team is on probation for the rest of the season. Armstrong High School will also be required to have a faculty member or administrator at each home and away varsity hockey game to monitor spectators and notify security of any issues. Cost for the monitor will be paid for by the team.
The game between Greater Latrobe and Armstrong on Thursday was decided in the final minute, as the IceCats suffered their third consecutive loss. Greater Latrobe opened the season with back-to-back wins before the current three-game skid.
The IceCats shut out Shaler Area to start the season before doubling up Hempfield Area during a pair of home games. But Penn-Trafford beat the IceCats and Franklin Regional took down Greater Latrobe in the next game. The IceCats, after winning their first two games, 9-3, combined, have been outscored by a 13-2 margin in their latest losses.
Greater Latrobe appeared primed to snap its skid, as J.D. Robinson had the lone goal of the first period, assisted by Josh Coffee, at 16:36. Armstrong countered with a pair of second-period power-play goals, scored by Chase Hough and Owen Check, at 11:12 and 13:32, respectively. But Nik Manolakos tied it for the IceCats, on an assist from Nate Huczko, in the final minute of the second period, with 44 seconds remaining.
The goal in the final minute of the third proved to be the game-winner, as Lance Quinnell — the PIHL’s leading scorer in Class AA — found the back of the net with 29 seconds to play in the game, from Maddox Rearic and Hough.
Robinson and Manolakos had the goals for Greater Latrobe, while Coffee and Huczko registered assists. Coffee, who is tied for sixth in Class AA goals, leads the IceCats with five goals and seven points this season.
Vinny Amatucci turned aside 32 shots on goal, as the IceCats were outshot 35-26. Greater Latrobe owned a 13-11 first-period advantage in shots, but Armstrong outshot the IceCats, 24-13 the rest of the way, including 8-2 in the deciding period.
Quinnell, who leads the PIHL with five goals and 17 points, guided Armstrong with a goal and three points. Hough, who is tied for ninth in Class AA scoring, also had a goal and three points on Thursday, while Check also found the back of the net. Rearic, who is tied for fifth in Class AA scoring, had two assists on Thursday. Armstrong has three players among the top nine in Class AA scoring. Dylan Morris stopped 24 shots for the win in goal.
Armstrong (5-0) remained perfect, scoring its fifth straight win to lead the East Division. Franklin Regional (4-0) is also undefeated, but the Panthers played one fewer game, as they’re two points back. Penn-Trafford (3-1) and Hempfield Area (3-2) are tied with six points, while Greater Latrobe (2-3) follows, currently fifth place in the seven-team division.
The IceCats are back in action against winless Indiana Area, 6:10 p.m. Thursday at S&T Bank Arena before a return match-up against Armstrong on Nov. 29 at Kirk S. Nevin Arena in Greensburg.
