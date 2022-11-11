It’s easy to talk about animals that are prevalent around one’s neck of the woods for we see them frequently.
But when it comes to elk, I can say I’ve never seen one as long as I’ve lived in this beautiful state.
After reading an article by Joe Kosack, wildlife education specialist for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, what he wrote was very interesting, so I thought I’d pass some of what he stated on to my readers.
“Prior to the arrival of the European immigrants,” he began, “elk were found from northern New York to central Georgia. Pennsylvania’s largest elk concentrations are believed to have been in the Allegheny Mountains. Elk, or wapitis as they were called by Native Americans, were doggedly pursued wherever they could be found in colonial Penn’s Woods. They were chased with dogs, jack-lighted, tracked whenever snow provided a trail and shot on sight.”
From the 1840s to the 1860s the population had declined in both Elk and Cameron counties.
The last two reports of elk being hunted include one supposedly from St. Marys. There were several reports of elk being seen near Flag Swamp near the Clarion River.
In the late 1860s, another elk was harvested in Centre County. It was obvious the herd had thinned out to a greater degree.
Around that time period, the creation of the PGC in 1895 paved the way for an effort to replenish and provide additional protection to many of the states including Pennsylvania low with their wildlife populations.
Deer, turkey and quail topped the list of game animals the agency bought and released in 1912.
The idea stemmed from a federal government effort to reduce the mushrooming elk herds at Yellowstone National Park and Jackson Hole Refuge Area preserves that were protecting the remnants of America’s once-mighty elk population. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Bureau of Biological Survey and Department of Forestry, unwilling to sanction a hunt for the overabundant animals, opted to translocate some and winter feed the rest.
It was Executive Secretary Joseph Kalbfus who stated, “It would be well to located the elk upon preserves locate on the largest tracts of our late forest lands as far as possible from cultivated lands, and as near the center of the state as may be, in this way giving the animals as great range as possible, and at the same time reduce to the minimum the danger of injury to growing crops by these animals and the possibility of their wandering out of our jurisdiction.”
In 1913, Pennsylvania’s first shipment of Yellowstone elk arrived by train.
The 50 elk cost about $30 each. Half of the Wyoming elk shipment went to Clinton County, the other half to Clearfield County. An additional 22 elk were bought from Monroe County preserve that year.
Twelve were released on state lands in Monroe County and the remainder on a Centre County preserve.
To ensure the preservation of elk being released, the General Assembly that same year enacted a law protecting them until Nov. 15, 1921, when a two-week elk season would be held.
Bulls with at least four points to one antler were identified in the law as legal game for the distant season.
The Yellowstone elk survived to serve as the nucleus of Pennsylvania’s resurrected elk herd.
Hauled across America by trains to locations principally selected through political deliberations, the elk were chased off the boxcars into the wild without any acclimation period.
The terrain they bounded into was vastly different, the vegetation unfamiliar. Of consequence, the “herd release” approach used at that time by the PGC fell considerably short of providing the desired results.
In 1915, two years after the first elk were released, the Game Commission bought 95 more from Yellowstone.
They were released in six counties: Cameron, 24; Carbon, 24; Potter, 24; Forest 10; Blair, 7 and Monroe, 6. As a result, the populations grew over time spreading throughout parts of the commonwealth.
