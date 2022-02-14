Elizabeth-Forward had a big-scoring first quarter against Ligonier Valley that the Rams could not overcome as they fell to the Warriors Friday in a Class 4A, Section 3 girls basketball contest.
The Warriors posted 32 points in the first quarter to the visiting Rams’ 4 to take a sizable lead in the second quarter.
Elizabeth-Forward would add another 21 points in the second quarter to go up 53-8 at halftime.
The scoring would continue for the Warriors throughout the second half, where it posted 16 points in the third to take a 69-12 lead into the final quarter of play.
Brooke Murtland had 24 points for Elizabeth-Forward to lead all scorers — of those 24 points, 12 points were from beyond the three-point line. The Warriors’ Alyssa Terza had 14 points, with teammates Hannah Briggs adding 13 and Bailie Brinson chipping in 12 points.
Lyla Barr had four points to lead Ligonier Valley. Syndee Foust had eight rebounds, while Madison Marinchak had three steals.
---Ligonier Valley (12)Marinchak 1 0 2, Miller 1 0/2 2, Barr 2 0 4, Painter 0 1/4 1, Griffin 1 0 3, Foust 1 0/1 2. Totals 6 1/7—12.Elizabeth-Forward (75) EF: J Dawson 3-0-6; Zumbeck 1-0-2; Hannah Briggs 5-0-13; Valerio 1 0 2; Brooke Murtland 9-2-24; Allysa Terza 5-0-14, Jellison 1-0-3; Bailie Brinson 5-0-11. Totals 30 2(2)—75.
Score by Quarters Lig.Valley 4 4 4 2 — 12 EF 32 21 16 6 — 75
Three-point field goals: LV: Griffin. EF: Terza, Murtland-4, Briggs 3, Jellison, Brinson-1
