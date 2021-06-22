Eight members of the Greater Latrobe baseball team were recently honored on the Class 5A Section 1 All-Section team.
Vinny Amatucci, Drew Clair and Logan Short led the charge, all as First Team representatives. Landan Carns was named to the Second Team, while Tucker Knupp, Clay Petrosky, Erick Batista and Alex Woodring were all Honorable Mention selections.
Amatucci was picked as a junior infielder, while Clair made the team as a senior outfielder. Short, a junior, was the First Team catcher.
Carns, a senior, is the Second Team designated, hitter, while seniors Knupp and Petrosky were both Honorable Mention infielders. Batista, a sophomore, is an Honorable Mention outfielder while Woodring, a senior, made the team as a pitcher.
Short led the Wildcats with 30 hits this season, including eight doubles, eight RBI and a .400 batting average. Amatucci had 23 hits with seven doubles, a triple and two home runs. He also drove in 16 runs and scored 20, while carrying a .333 average. Clair finished with 19 hits, including three doubles, 16 RBI and 10 runs with a .373 average.
Carns, who batted .290, collected two doubles, a pair of triples, eight RBI and 12 runs. Knupp has 24 hits, including seven doubles and a home run to go along with 28 RBI, 14 runs and a .348 average. Petrosky, who batted .345, posted 19 hits with three doubles, a triple, nine RBI and 16 runs. Batista, hit .302 with 19 hits, including four doubles, 15 RBI and 10 runs scored.
Woodring led the Wildcats’ staff with a 4-2 record and a 3.97 earned-run average in seven starts. He allowed 28 runs, 21 earned, on 45 hits with 35 strikeouts and 16 walks.
Greater Latrobe, which finished 13-9 overall, qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time since the 2017-18 season, when the Wildcats lost to Chartiers Valley in the opening round.
Greater Latrobe, the No. 12 seed in the Class 5A playoffs, upset No. 5 Plum in the first round. The Wildcats jumped out to a big early lead in that game and held off the Mustangs’ late rally. Greater Latrobe won its first playoff game since the 2017 season when the Wildcats captured the WPIAL and PIAA titles.
Greater Latrobe’s season ended when No. 13 Peters Township grabbed an early lead and fended off several comeback attempts during a four-run quarterfinal-round victory.
WPIAL Class 5A
Section 1 Baseball
All-Section Team
First Team
Infield – Vinny Amatucci, Gr. Latrobe, junior; Louie Kegerreis, Franklin Regional, senior; Andrew Muraco, Franklin Regional, senior; Duston Strom, McKeesport Area, junior.
Outfield – Drew Clair, Gr. Latrobe, senior; Caden Smith, Franklin Regional, junior; Matt Lichota, Penn-Trafford, junior.
Pitcher – Brian Pirone, Franklin Regional, senior; Floyd McKenna, Gateway, sophomore.
Catcher – Logan Short, Gr. Latrobe, junior.
Designated Hitter – Anthony Alesi, Franklin Regional, sophomore.
Second Team
Infield – Tim Quinn, Franklin Regional, senior; Ryan Greggerson, Gateway, junior; Joe Schulte, Gateway, senior; Dylan Grabowski, Penn-Trafford, sophomore.
Outfield – Jordan Suvak, Franklin Regional, junior; Nate Demchak, Gateway, sophomore; Jason Sabol, Penn-Trafford, freshman.
Pitcher – Nolan Marasti, Penn-Trafford, sophomore; Luke Treloar, Franklin Regional, senior.
Catcher – Derek Hald, Kiski Area, sophomore.
Designated Hitter – Landan Carns, Gr. Latrobe, senior.
Honorable Mention
Infield – Tucker Knupp, Gr. Latrobe, senior; Clay Petrosky, Gr. Latrobe, senior; Anthony DePanicis, Kiski Area, junior; Jason Peterson, McKeesport Area, junior.
Outfield – Erick Batista, Gr. Latrobe, sophomore, Logan McGarry, Kiski Area, senior; Alex Reigh, McKeesport Area, junior.
Pitcher – Alex Woodring, Gr. Latrobe, senior; Joe MacIntosh, Penn-Trafford, senior.
Catcher – Tom Nicely, Franklin Regional, junior; Jakob Haynes, Penn-Trafford, sophomore.
Designated Hitter – Brady Lane, Penn-Trafford, sophomore.
Coach of the Year: Bobby Saddler, Franklin Regional.
