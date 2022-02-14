Camille Dominick scored a game-high 17, including four three-pointers for Greater Latrobe as it rolled to a 69-38 exhibition victory over Hempfield Area Saturday night.
The Wildcats scored 19 in the first quarter including six points early inside from senior Anna Rafferty and six in the second half of the quarter from sophomore Elle Snyder from behind the three-point arc.
While the Spartans were down six points early in the contest they didn’t blink. They used crisp passing and lots of guard motion to create shots. Hempfield was also hot early from behind the three-point line hitting 3 of 6 of their attempts in the quarter including two from junior Brooke McCoy and the other from sophomore Sarah Podkul.
Greater Latrobe scored on their first possession of the quarter on a backdoor pass and cut from Snyder to junior Emma Blair having the Wildcats establish their six-point lead again just four seconds into the quarter.
The Spartans scored the next five points in less than :50 seconds on a three-pointer from senior Alexis Hainesworth and two foul shots from freshman Mia Shipman to draw Hempfield Area within one point with seven minutes to play in the half.
Latrobe owned the next three minutes of the quarter going inside to Blair and Rafferty as well as junior swing guard/forward Camille Dominick heating up to score the next 10 points to push the lead to 11 at 31-20 with 4:19 to play in the quarter.
The teams both matched scoring the rest of the way to have the Cats take the eleven point advantage into halftime at 38-27.
While Latrobe was happy with its offensive output in the first half, they also felt they could do better defensively and came out of the locker room ready to do just that. After six early points from a combination of Hempfield’s Shipman and Podkul to cut the Latrobe lead to nine, the Cats smothered the Spartans the rest of the way only allowing five points in the last 13:25 of the game.
Besides Dominick, Anna Rafferty (16), Emma Blair (14) and Elle Snyder (12) scored in double digits for Greater Latrobe. Blair also recorded a double-double for the Wildcats with 10 rebounds to go with her 14 points. Brooke McCoy led the Spartans with 14 points including four three-pointers.
HEMPFIELD AREA (38) Hainesworth 3-0-3; Snyder 2-1-4; Podkol 2-0-5; Cervola 1-0-2; McCoy 5-0-14; Shipman 2-6-10 . Totals, 13-7(6)—38
GREATER LATROBE (69) Staigis 3-0-6; Berk 2-2-7; Snyder 4-0-12; Watson 1-2-4; Rafferty 5-6-16; Dominick 5-3-17; Blair 5-4-14. Totals, 23-15(18)—69
Score by Quarters
