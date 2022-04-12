Eight St. Vincent College student-athletes were recognized with Presidents’ Athletic Conference weekly honors for action contested the week of April 4.
Both the St. Vincent women’s lacrosse and softball teams were big winners on the week. The Bearcat women’s lacrosse team saw senior Joey Smith tabbed PAC Offensive Player of the Week, sophomore Kyra Lipetzky the Defensive Player of the Week and sophomore Hannah-Marie Starner Midfielder of the Week.
The Bearcat softball team swept the league’s honors, with senior Abbey Ginter named PAC Hitter of the Week, freshman Olivia Bushore Pitcher of the Week and freshman Katelyn Stokan Rookie of the Week.
Sophomore Jeremy Kruezweiser was named the PAC Baseball Pitcher of the Week, while junior Joey Bujdos was recognized as the conference’s Track and Field Runner of the Week.
Smith (Kent Island, Md./The Gunston School) totaled 29 points during the Bearcats’ 3-0 week, finishing with 13 goals and 16 assists. In an April 4 win over Waynesburg, Smith recorded eight points (3 G, 5 A) to go with a team-high six ground balls. Two days later, in a 22-5 non-conference triumph over Muskingum, Smith erupted for 11 points on five goals and six assists. She would close out the week with another 10-point day in the Bearcats’ 19-15 win over Westminster, as she scored five goals with five helpers. Her 13 goals over the week came on just 17 shots on goal, and she now leads the PAC in both points (89) and assists (48), while ranking second with 41 goals.
Lipetzky (Mount Airy, Md./Urbana) went 3-0 in goal for the Bearcats, posting a .511 save percentage and a 7.33 goals-against average, totaling 23 saves and six ground balls. Lipetzky made eight saves in the win over Waynesburg, seven against Muskingum and eight in the win over Westminster.
Starner (Dillsburg, Pa./Northern York) totaled eight points (6G, 2A), six ground balls and 30 draw controls in the three victories. In the win at Waynesburg, she scored once while adding one ground ball and eight draw controls. Against Muskingum, she finished with two goals, one assist, two ground balls and six draw controls. In the win over Westminster, Starner tied a career high with three goals while adding one assist, three ground balls and team-record 16 draw controls. She eclipsed 100 draw controls for her career and leads the PAC with 101 on the season.
Ginter (Homer City, Pa./Homer Center) batted .619 (13-for-21) with three doubles, a triple, three home runs, 14 RBIs and eight runs scored during the Bearcats’ 5-1 week. Over the six games, she posted a slugging percentage of 1.286 and on-base percentage of .640. In Monday’s doubleheader split with Juniata, Ginter went a combined 4-for-7 with six RBIs, highlighted by her go-ahead grand slam in the sixth inning of the Bearcats’ 9-6 win in the opener, her second grand slam in as many games. In Wednesday’s sweep of Franciscan, Ginter went a combined 5-for-6 at the plate. In the opener, she went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs, before going 2-for-3 with a double, homer and three RBIs in the nightcap. In SVC’s opener with Chatham on Sunday, Giter walked twice and smacked a two-run home run before closing with a double, two singles and an RBI in the nightcap. On the season, Ginter is hitting .500 with five doubles, five home runs, 29 RBIs and 15 runs scored.
Bushore (Claysburg, Pa./Claysburg-Kimmel) went 2-0 with one save and a 1.65 ERA in four appearances on the week. On Monday against Juniata, Bushore struck out the side in a scoreless seventh inning to earn her first career save. Two days later, Bushore threw a 5-inning complete game shutout against Franciscan, scattering five hits and striking out six. In Sunday’s opener of Chatham, she earned her second straight complete-game victory, allowing two earned runs on five hits with four K’s in seven innings. In 11 appearances (6 starts) this season, Bushore is 7-0 with a 1.36 and 42 strikeouts.
Stokan (Venetia, Pa./Peters Township) hit .450 (9-for-20) with four doubles, 10 RBIs and five runs over the six games, with a .650 slugging percentage and .476 on-base percentage. Her top performance on the week came in Wednesday’s 14-6 win over Franciscan, in which she went 4-for-4 with two doubles, five RBIs and three runs score. This season, Stokan is hitting .408 with nine doubles, one home run, 18 RBIs and 10 runs scored.
In two starts and 15.2 innings, Kruezweiser (Canfield, Ohio/Ursuline) went 2-0 with a 0.57 ERA and 16 strikeouts, limiting opposing batters to a .148 batting average. In Wednesday’s win over Geneva, the sophomore allowed one run on four hits with 10 strikeouts in a 9-inning, complete-game effort. In Saturday’s 8-2 victory over Thiel, Kruezweiser worked 6.2 innings and allowed one unearned run on four hits with six strikeouts to pick up his third win of the season.
Bujdos (Indiana, Pa./Indiana Area) continued his stellar spring for the Bearcat track and field team at Saturday’s Westminster College Invitational. The junior won the 800-meter run in a career-best time of 1 minute, 54.07 seconds to top the 48-runner field by nearly two seconds. It marked the fastest 800 by a PAC runner this season, and the second-fastest effort in the NCAA Division III Mid-Atlantic Region.
