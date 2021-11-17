Eight members of the St. Vincent College football team have been recognized with All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference honors, the conference announced on Tuesday.
Wide receiver Molayo Irefin and graduate linebacker Cam Norris were each named Second Team All-PAC, while offensive linemen Christian Ciecierski and Nathan Bettwy, quarterback Brady Walker, linebacker Joanes Polynice, cornerback Jaden Pratt and kicker Adam Koscielicki were each Honorable Mention All-PAC selections. Senior offensive lineman Joe Valdez was named to the PAC Sportsmanship Team. Former Derry Area standout Justin Huss was also honored on the All-Conference team, playing at Washington & Jefferson, as First Team on Special Teams. Another Derry Area standout, Justin Flack, was honored on the All-Conference team, playing at Waynesburg, as an Honorable Mention.
Irefin had a breakout sophomore season for the Bearcats. Through nine games, the speedster has recorded 61 receptions for 809 yards — both good for second in the conference — while scoring five touchdowns. He has recorded four 100-plus yard receiving games this season. Irefin has also made at least six receptions in six different games, highlighted by 10-catch performances against Carnegie Mellon, Waynesburg and Grove City. Irefin also led the PAC in both kick return average (23.9 yards) and all-purpose yards, with 1,503 (71 rushing/809 receiving/98 punt return/525 kick return) total.
Norris started all 10 games at outside linebacker, recording 53 tackles (25 solo/28 assists), while ranking second in the PAC In quarterback sacks (seven) and third in tackles for loss at 12.5. A team co-captain, Norris has amassed 12 sacks this season to rank second all-time in the team’s modern era. He also has one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Norris made at least five tackles in seven different games this season, highlighted by a 10-tackle, 1.5 tackle for loss performance at Westminster in week nine. He has now earned All-PAC honors in three straight seasons, after being a Second Team selection following the 2020-21 spring season and an Honorable Pick in 2019.
Ciecierski, a sophomore, and Bettwy, a freshman, held down the right side of the offensive line at the tackle and guard spots, respectively. The tandem helped to fortify a Bearcat offense that averaged 359 yards and 29.5 points per game, while the Bearcats rushed for 15 touchdowns to rank fifth in the conference.
Walker earned Honorable Mention All-PAC honors for a second straight season after putting together a prolific junior season under center. He ranked second in the conference in passing yards (2,437) and third in both touchdown passes (20) and pass efficiency rating of 147. He completed 60.7% of his passes (179-of-295), while throwing just eight interceptions. He threw for more than 275 yards in five different games, including two games with more than 300, including a career-high 371-yard performance in SVC’s win against Waynesburg and 309 yards in the Bearcats’ season finale win versus Bethany. Walker also threw for two or more touchdowns in seven different games, including two three-touchdown performances and a four-touchdown game in the Waynesburg victory. The 20 touchdown passes are the second-most in a season for a quarterback in the team’s modern era, while his 35 career touchdown passes rank first in the team’s record books.
Polynice had a dynamic freshman season for the Bearcats at middle linebacker, leading the team with 60 tackles, including 4.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He recorded five or more tackles in six of his eight games played, including a pair of 12-tackle performances. Polynice also tallied two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns, including a 35-yard return in the Bearcats’ win against Case Western Reserve and a 34-yard pick-six versus Grove City two weeks later. Polynice also led the Bearcats with two forced fumbles.
Pratt, also a freshman, was one of SVC’s top contributors at cornerback, totaling 36 tackles, three interceptions and eight pass break-ups. The three interceptions tied for the team lead and tied for third-most in the conference, while his 11 passes defended ranked fifth in the league. Pratt’s prowess in the defensive secondary helped the Bearcats record 18 interceptions this, tying a single-season team record and ranking second in the PAC.
Koscielicki accounted for a team-best 48 points for the Bearcats, as he connected on six-of-10 field goal tries and 30-of-34 extra-point attempts. The six field goals tied for most in the PAC this season and are also tied for the top spot in the team’s modern era. Koscielicki’s 38-yard field goal in SVC’s Week Five game at Washington & Jefferson was the second-longest in the program’s modern era. He went a perfect 6-for-6 in extra point tries in SVC’s win against Case Western Reserve and 7-for-7 in the team’s regular season finale against Bethany.
The Bearcats (5-5) will conclude the 2021 season, noon, Saturday when they travel to Madison, New Jersey, and Fairleigh Dickinson University-Florham, to take part in the ECAC’s James Lynah Bowl.
At Washington & Jefferson, Huss showed special playmaking abilities in 2021.
The sophomore led the conference with three return touchdowns and was named Special Teams Player of the Week three separate times. Huss currently leads NCAA Division III in kick return average at 38 yards per return. He has two kick returns for touchdowns, as he raced 74 yards for a score at Thiel on Sept. 11 and went 90 yards at Grove City on Oct. 30. Huss returned a punt 45 yards for a score in W&J’s 55-0 win against Waynesburg Saturday. Huss ranks sixth in the PAC with 1,142 all-purpose yards.
Flack jumped out to a strong start at Waynesburg after earning first-team All-PAC laurels during the 2019-20 campaign. He ended the 2021 season ranked fourth in the conference in rushing yards per game (73.1) and scored four rushing touchdowns.
