Derry Area’s Tara Perry and Ligonier Valley’s Miles Higgins already captured WPIAL Class 2A championships.
Now, they’re looking for more.
Perry and Higgins lead a group of eight area athletes, who will compete in 10 events during the PIAA Class 2A and 3A State Track and Field Championships, set for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.
Perry captured a WPIAL Class 2A championship in the high jump, and she also qualified in the 100 hurdles, and reached as part of the third leg of the state-qualifying 400 relay team. Higgins won the WPIAL Class 2A championship in the javelin, while teammate Tatum Hoffman qualified in the high jump, long jump and triple jump.
Perry joins twin sister Leah Perry, Serena Slusarcyk and Sydney Williams on the 400 relay team, while teammate Connor Quinlisk also qualified in the long jump. Greater Latrobe’s Ryan Sickenberger is also headed to the PIAA Class 3A State Track and Field Championships after qualifying in the 100 and triple jump.
Higgins captured the WPIAL Class 2A Championship in the javelin with a 169-10, outdistancing his next closest competitor by about three feet.
“I’m super excited to be able to get another chance to throw,” Higgins said. “I feel like I left a lot on the table at Slippery Rock, and I’m really excited to get another chance to compete again at an even higher level this time.”
Higgins gave Ligonier Valley a WPIAL championship during their first season back in District 7, as the Rams competed in District 6 for the past five decades. Higgins is just happy to be heading to Shippensburg this season.
“It’s amazing to be a WPIAL champion,” Higgins said. “After not qualifying for states my freshman year, I was definitely determined to qualify this year. To actually win the meet is very surreal to me.”
Higgins captured the district title with a throw that was a shorter distance than his seed throw. The junior standout claimed the javelin during the annual Westmoreland County Coaches Association (WCCA) Track and Field Championships with a throw of 180-4.
“Miles has had razor sharp focus in the weeks leading up to the WPIAL championship, and this week’s preparation for states,” Ligonier Valley coach Josh Suszek said. “He is peaking at the right time, and has been doing a lot of preparation that I think will allow him (a personal best), and to be standing high on the podium.
“He certainly has a chance to be the Class 2A state champion and he is going to represent Ligonier Valley well.”
Higgins’ seed throw places him at No. 11 overall entering the state meet. His throw at the WCCA meet would’ve been the second-highest at the state meet behind top-seeded Thomas Dickinson of Scranton Prep, who tossed a 192-7.
“I am a little disappointed with how I threw (at the WPIAL Championships), but that just makes me more determined to throw far at states,” Higgins said. “My goal is to win.”
Tara Perry, a Wheeling University recruit, qualified for the state meet in the high jump as a sophomore. She’s also looking for more at Shippensburg after capturing the WPIAL Class 2A championship in the high jump.
“It was a great accomplishment and something I never thought I would be able to do,” Perry said. “It showed me that after all the hard years of training, day in and day out, it finally paid off. But I’m not done yet.”
Perry edged out Hoffman for the WPIAL Class 2A championship in the high jump. Both finished with a leap of 5-2, but Perry hit her mark earlier than Hoffman to claim the district title.
The Westmoreland County standouts cleared 4-8 and 4-10 on the first try. Perry hit 5-0 on the first effort and Hoffman missed before clearing 5-0 on the second attempt. Both cleared 5-2 on the second attempt, and since Perry was successful earlier on 5-0, she won the district championship.
Perry and Hoffman are two of seven competitors who are tied for third entering the state meet. Charlize Slusser, of Williamson enters at 5-4, while Richland’s Tierney Beebout and Towanda’s Porschia Bennett both cleared 5-6 to qualify for the state meet.
Perry qualified for the state meet in dramatic fashion in the high jump, and the hurdles at the same time.
Perry cleared 4-8 in the high jump, and immediately had to change spikes so she could compete in the prelims of the 100 hurdles, where she set a personal best. Perry returned to the high jump, changed spikes again, and cleared 4-10, 5-0, and 5-2. As she was about to try her third attempt at 5-4, she heard her name announced for the 100 hurdle finals, so she sprinted over, changed spikes again and finished just in time to qualify for states again in another event at :16.76.
Perry, who would like to advance to finals in the 100 hurdles, is in the third heat at the state meet.
Hoffman, a California University of Pennsylvania commit, finished second to Perry in the high jump at the district meet, but she captured third in the long jump (16-1 1/4) and she placed fifth in the triple jump with a 34-6 1/2.
Hoffman admitted that she’s nervous, but also excited to compete at Shippensburg. Her goal is to hit a personal best in at least one of the three events and finish among the top eight in the high jump.
“I was shocked that I was able to qualify in all three of my events,” Hoffman said. “Before the meet, I was hoping to at least make it in the high jump, but I never expected to make it in all three. It was much more intimidating than the District 6 meet, but I’m very happy with my results, especially qualifying for states in all three events.”
Ligonier Valley assistant Trish Majhan was happy to see that the high jump was Hoffman’s first event of the day, as it set the stage for the rest of her meet.
“I think that earning her medal first thing in the high jump helped to improve her confidence and state of mind,” Majhan said. “Tatum seemed much more relaxed, confident and able to focus on the triple and long jump. We couldn’t be prouder of Tatum for qualifying in all three events, which is a tremendous achievement, especially during our first season in the WPIAL and with the hot weather that day.”
Sarah Wagner of North Schuykill is the top seed in the long jump (18-2), while Devin Hubler of Minersville is the No. 1 seed entering the triple jump at 37-4 1/4.
“We just really want her to relax and enjoy the experience,” Majhan said. “She has been steadily improving her performances in the long and triple jump throughout the season, so we have no reservations about her ability going into the state meet. We are excited and proud to watch her compete, and we are hopeful that she will come home with at least one, if not more state medals.”
The Lady Trojans’ 400 relay team of Williams, Leah Perry, Tara Perry and Slusarcyk captured fourth during the WPIAL Class 2A championship with a state-qualifying time of :51.88. The group is seeking the school record of :51.30 in the event. Milton Area, of District 4, is the No. 1 seed in the event with a :49.86.
Quinlisk also placed fourth in the long jump at the district championship meet with a 20-7 1/4 to qualify for the state meet. He qualified for the state meet as a freshman, but he was an alternate on the 1600 relay team that season. Amaryeh Luckey of East Allegheny is the top seed in the long jump with a 22-4 3/4.
Sickenberger is excited to participate in the state meet because he said that it’s the last chance he’ll have to compete for Greater Latrobe.
Sickenberger placed fourth in the long jump at the WPIAL Class 3A championship with a 20-10 3/4 to qualify for the state meet. He didn’t automatically qualify in the Class 3A 100, placing fifth with an :11.27. But he later learned that he was headed to Shippensburg in the 100, along with the long jump.
“The WPIAL meet was a great meet overall,” Sickenberger said. “It was a big accomplishment for me to be able to qualify for the state meet in the long jump, and to find out that I would have the chance to run the 100, as well is even more exciting to me.”
Sickenberger, who won the 100 and long jump at the WCCA meet, was the combined track and field highest-point award-winner at the same event in the beginning of May.
His goal for the state meet is personal bests in both events, and possibly a long-standing school record of 22-0 in the long jump, established by Miller Seaton in 1931.
Jaden Price-Whitehead of Upper Dublin is the top seed in the long jump with a 23-8 1/2. Sickenberger punched his ticket to the state meet on his final jump.
“It was very nerve-wracking going into my last jump because all of my other jumps beforehand were not my best jumps,” Sickenberger said. “Going into my last jump, I knew I had the speed to get far enough, I just had to jump higher up to cover more distance on my jump, so that’s what I focused on most on my last jump, which ended up helping me qualify for the state meet.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.