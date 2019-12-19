Derry Area’s wrestling team fell behind early Wednesday night and never fully recovered and as a result suffered its first WPIAL Class AA Section 3-B loss to visiting Elizabeth Forward, 56-24.
The Trojans (1-1, 4-3) dropped the first four weight classes three by pins — to fall behind, 24-0, to the Warriors (2-0).
Nino Morosini (195), Noah Cymmerman (220) and Tristian Fischer (103) each suffered falls for the Trojans while the Warriors’ Grant Robison received a forfeit to start the match.
Morosini was flattened in 14 seconds by EF’s Ethan Cain, and Noah Cymmerman was pinned in 1:28 by Nick Murphy. Fischer’s fall came at the 3:22-mark of the second period by Austin Wilson.
“I was very disappointed today,” said Derry Area head coach Mike Weinell. “Not because we lost, but because we didn’t produce.
“They’re a better team than we are, and I knew that coming in. We can’t get pinned seven times. We have to fix that, and it all starts in the practice room.
“They (Warriors) just wanted it more today.
“We have to decide if we want to be mediocre or do we want to try to win. I think if we had wrestled tough, we still probably would have lost, but just because of inexperience.”
DA’s Alexander got the Trojans on the board (24-6) at 113 when he pinned EF’s Alexander Wardropper in 44 seconds of the first period.
Colton McCallen (120) cut the deficit in half (24-12) at 120 with another Trojan fall over Donovan Woytsek in 35 seconds.
The Warriors extended their lead, 30-12, after Ryan Michaels pinned Xavier Merlin in 2:36 of the second period.
Ty Cymmerman and Nick Reeping brought the Trojans to within striking distance (30-24) with two straight victories.
Cymmerman received a forfeit at 132, and Reeping flattened Blake Rauschenberg in 2:55.
“We had a couple bright spots,” Weinell said. “Cole came out and wrestled great again. He did a great job and I’m very proud of him. McCallen — he’s a team captain — and he went out and did what he’s supposed to do, and (Nick) Reeping did a good job.”
However, that’s as close as it would get as the Warriors went on to win the remainder of the bouts to claim the contest.
Connor Lucas (145), Garrett Lenhart (152), Austin Siko (160), Pryce Donovan (170), and Eric Catone (182) each lost their bouts to halt the Trojan scoring.
Lucas dropped a 7-4 decision to EF’s Rick Prokop, and Lenhart lost by technical fall (16-0) in 4:55 to Noah Hunnel.
The Warriors pinned out the rest of the way, earning falls from Nick Hunnel (160) in 1:44 over Siko, Dakota Buchina (170) in 3:12 over Donovan, and Davontay Brownfield (182) in 4:48 over Catone to end the meet.
“We were’t aggressive. We backed down, and we let them bully us in our own house,” Weinell said. “And, we just can’t let that happen.
“We wrestled sloppy,” Weinell added. “I wasn’t pleased with our effort, and I think we can improve.
“Our schedule doesn’t get any easier. So we have to man-up, and that’s our goal for right now.”
The Trojans continue wrestling action with an exhibition match Saturday (7 p.m.) at home against backyard rival Greater Latrobe.
