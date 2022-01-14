Visiting Elizabeth Forward raced to a huge first-half lead and never let up Thursday in a 79-40 romp of Ligonier Valley in WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 girls’ basketball contest.
After recent hard-fought section losses to West Mifflin and Belle Vernon Area, the Lady Rams couldn’t keep pace with second-place Elizabeth Forward, especially in the early going.
Elizabeth Forward (4-1 in the section, 10-2 overall) led 28-15 after the opening quarter and used a 30-10 span in the second to take a 33-point advantage, 58-25, going into halftime.
The Lady Warriors held a 21-15 scoring edge in the second half.
Ligonier Valley, which has lost 27 consecutive games, is 0-5 in the section and 0-11 overall. The Lady Rams’ last win came on Feb. 5, 2020, a 38-21 home victory against Northern Cambria when Ligonier Valley was still part of the District 6 Heritage Conference.
Thursday marked the fourth time this season Ligonier Valley hit 40 points or more, and the third time in as many games.
Lyla Barr was the lone Lady Ram in double figures, finishing with 10 points while pulling down six rebounds.
Madison Marinchak and Abby Painter each added nine points, while Misty Miller chipped in seven. Haley Boyd contributed six steals and five assists.
Barr, Boyd, Marinchak and Miller also connected on single three-pointers for the Lady Rams.
Elizabeth Forward had three players in double digits, with Haven Briggs scoring a game-high 16 points. Bailie Brinson added 12 points and Jocelyn Dawson 10 in the victory.
Ligonier Valley continues section play at 7 p.m. Monday when it visits Mount Pleasant Area.
ELIZABETH FORWARD (79)}
J. Dawson 5-0-10; Zombek 1-2-4; Grimm 4-0-8; Briggs 6-2-16; Valerio 3-1-7; Murkland 3-0-6; B. Dawson 1-0-3; Terza 1-3-5; Jellison 2-3-7; Brinson 6-0-12; Goodman 0-1-1. Totals 32-12(21)—79.
LIGONIER VALLEY (40) Marinchak 3-2-9; Myers 1-0-2; Miller 3-0-7; Barr 4-1-10; Boyd 1-0-3; Painter 4-1-9. Totals 16-4(7)—40.
