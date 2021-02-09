Elizabeth Forward defeated the Ligonier Valley girls basketball team, 59-24, during a WPIAL Class 4A, Section 3 game played Monday at Ligonier Valley.
Elizabeth Forward (3-3, 4-3) jumped on the Lady Rams (0-6, 0-7) from the outset, taking a 24-2 lead through one quarter. The Lady Warriors led by more than 30 at halftime, 41-9, when they outscored Ligonier Valley, 17-1, in the second quarter.
Ligonier Valley connected on a free throw in the third quarter, as the Lady Rams limited the Lady Warriors to eight points, making it a 49-10 margin heading into the fourth quarter. Ligonier Valley outscored Elizabeth Forward, 14-10, in the final eight minutes.
Carol Woods knocked down a trio of three-pointers to lead Ligonier Valley with 11 points. Haley Boyd connected on a pair of triples and tallied six points. Lizzy Crissman scored two points, pulled down seven rebounds and added two blocks, while Abby Painter tallied two points and six rebounds.
Elizabeth Forward had three players in double figures, led by Brooke Markland, who scored 12 points. Jocelyn Dawson and Bailie Brinson both scored 11 points, while Amanda Bedzick put up nine points.
Ligonier Valley will travel to Mount Pleasant Area, 7:30 p.m. Thursday in another section game. The Lady Vikings are 1-5 in section play and 4-6 overall. They suffered a 56-34 setback against Elizabeth Forward during the last week of January.
ELIZABETH FORWARD (59)
Dawson 4-3-11; Briggs 2-0-4; Makland 5-0-12; Herchelroath 0-4-4; Terza 2-3-8; Bedzick 2-3-9; Brinson 5-1-11. Totals, 22-11(22)—59
LIGONIER VALLEY (24)
C. Woods 4-0-11; Crissman 1-0-2; Boyd 2-1-7; Painter 1-0-2; Griffin 0-2-2. Totals, 8-3(6)—24
Score by Quarters
Eliz. Forward 24 17 8 10 — 59 Lig. Valley 2 7 1 14 — 24
Three-point field goals: C. Woods-3, Boyd-2; Markland-2, Terza, Bedzick
