Edinboro scored an offensive touchdown and added a special teams return for a 17-7 win against Seton Hill during its second consecutive home game in PSAC West action at Offutt Field.
SHU fell to 2-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play, while Edinboro improved to 1-3 overall and 1-1 in the conference.
Edinboro scored on its first drive, an 83-yard, 12-play series on a 22-yard touchdown pass that spanned more than six minutes. SHU advanced to the Edinboro 11-yard line, but a 28-yard field goal was blocked, keeping it a 7-0 game. SHU used 14 plays and nearly 11 minutes during the series. Edinboro moved to the Seton Hill 25-yard line on its final possession of the half, butJayden Emberton-Gaines blocked a 42-yard field goal, as it remained a 7-0 game at the half.
On its first drive of the second half, Edinboro moved 60 yards in 16 plays, the final one, a 27-yard field goal to take a 10-0 lead, as SHU trailed with 4:24 to play in the third.
The Griffins responded with a six-play, 75-yard drive to cut the lead back to three points. Logan Wiland rushed for 29 yards on the drive and Jake McCormick hit Mark Bails with a 17-yard pass on the drive. The final play of the drive was a 40-yard touchdown pass from McCormick to Taro Gaither, as SHU trailed 10-7 with 50 seconds to play in the third quarter.
Seton Hill took over on its own 45-yard line with 7:32 to play. Wiland converted a fourth-and-2 to start the drive. He later rushed for eight yards to move the ball to the Scots 34-yard line and another first down. Two incompletions and a 5-yard pass to Gaither set up a fourth-and-5 from the Edinboro 29-yard line. SHU sent its kick team out, in an attempt to tie the game with a 46-yard field goal but the kick was blocked. Edinboro scooped and scored the blocked kick for a 56-yard return and a 17-7 lead. The Griffins turned the ball over on downs on their final possession.
The Seton Hill defense held Edinboro to just 229 yards of total offense. SHU held Edinboro to a 3- of-12 effort on third down conversions.
Wiland finished the game with 122 yards on 24 carries. McCormick threw for 108 yards and a touchdown in the second half. Gaither caught five passes for 71 yards.
Emberton-Gaines led the defense with 11 total tackles, a tackle for loss, a pass break up and a blocked kick. Jaylen McDuffie added 10 tackles and a forced fumble Narrio Walks finished with eight solo tackles. Lance Edwards recorded two sacks.
SHU travels to Mercyhurst, noon Saturday in another PSAC West contest.
