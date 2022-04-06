Host Ligonier Valley watched the game slip away early and couldn’t recover in a 4-1 loss to East Allegheny Tuesday in a Class 3A, Section 3 contest.
The Rams lost despite out-hitting East Allegheny nine to four.
East Allegheny got on the board in the second inning when an error scored one run for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats scored three runs in the third inning as Traynor Janosko and Nate Holmes each had RBIs in the frame.
Michael Cahill got the start for East Allegheny. Cahill surrendered one run on six hits over five and two-thirds innings, striking out 12.
Nick Beitel started for Ligonier Valley The pitcher allowed three hits and four runs over six innings, striking out six. Connor Tunstall threw one inning out of the bullpen.
The Rams collected nine hits. Beitel and Haden Sierocky all managed multiple hits. Sierocky and Beitel each managed two hits to lead Ligonier Valley.
–––––
East Allegheny 4 Ligonier Valley 1 ab r h ab r h
Cahill 4 1 1 Sierocky 4 0 2 Jurisic 3 0 0 Beitel 4 0 2 Janosko 3 1 1 Golden 4 0 1 Connors 1 2 0 Dowden 3 0 0 Kearns 3 0 0 Schreyer 4 1 1 Holmes 2 0 1 Harbert 3 0 1 Kirk 3 0 0 Tunstall 3 0 1 Waleko 2 0 0 Lawson 2 0 1 Berko 1 0 0 Faas 2 0 0 Rupert 3 0 1 Johnston 1 0 0
Totals 25 4 4 Totals 30 1 9EA 013 000 0 — 441LV 000 100 0 — 193 Strikeouts by: EA: Cahill-12. LV: Beitel-6 Winning pitcher: Michael Cahill Losing pitcher: Nick Beitel
