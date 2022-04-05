East Allegheny opened up scoring in the first inning against Ligonier Valley in a Class 3-A, Section 3 game. The Wildcats scored two runs when Traynor Janosko singled.
East Allegheny pulled away for good with three runs in the third inning. In the third, Joe Connors doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run, Thomas Kearns singled on a 3-2 count, scoring one run, and Nate Holmes singled on a 1-2 count, scoring one run.
Holmes was credited with the victory for East Allegheny. The pitcher went six and a third innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out eight. Michael Cahill threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen. Cahill recorded the last two outs to earn the save for East Allegheny.
Haden Sierocky took the loss for Ligonier Valley. The lefthander surrendered six runs on six hits over two innings, striking out two.
Ligonier Valley Rams tallied six hits on the day. Grant Dowden and Sierocky all managed multiple hits for Ligonier Valley Rams. Sierocky and Dowden each collected two hits to lead Ligonier Valley Rams.
East Allegheny collected nine hits on the day. Connors and Holmes each managed multiple hits for East Allegheny.
–––––
Ligonier Valley 5 East Alleghey 7 ab r h ab r h Bietel 4 0 0 Cahilll 3 1 0 Sierocky 2 2 2 Jurisic 4 1 1 Dowden 3 0 2 Janosko 2 1 1 Golden 3 0 2 Connors 3 1 2 Mills 1 0 0 Kearns 3 1 1 Johnston 1 0 0 Rupert 3 0 0 Anderson 1 0 0 Kirk 3 0 1 Lawson 3 0 0 Waleko 2 1 1 Schreyer 2 1 0 Holmes 3 1 2 Harbert 3 1 1 Yusko 0 0 0 Totals 26 5 6 Totals 26 7 9 Ligonier Valley 223 000x - 791 East Allegheny 0003000 - 353
Doubles: LV:Dowden; Harbert; Sierocky. EA: Kirk; Connors; Holmes.
Strikeouts by: LV: Sierocky-2. EA: Holmes-8
Winning pitcher: Nate Holmes
Losing pitcher: Haden Sierocky
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.