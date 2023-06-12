Bardine’s (11-3) scored a handful of runs early en route to a 6-1 win Thursday, June 8, over Cooperstown (5-9) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Bardine’s opened the game with three runs in the bottom of the first inning for an early 3-0 lead. Cooperstown quickly responded with one run in the top of the second, but it unfortunately turned out to be the team’s only run of the game. Bardine’s quickly restored the deficit to three as the team plated one run in the home half of the second inning for a 4-1 advantage. Bardine’s added a pair in the bottom of the sixth inning on its way to a 6-1 victory.
Luke Bulebosh was a perfect 3 for 3 at the plate for Bardine’s, hitting the team’s only extra base hit – a double – while scoring two runs. Teammates Pickle Burket, Mason Eichler, Miles Smith and Owen Smith were all 1 for 3 at the plate, scoring one run apiece for Bardine’s. Cam Ferri and Tyler Samide each added a single in the win.
Owen Teslevich led Cooperstown at the plate as he was 1 for 3 with a double and scored one run. Teammate Parker Smith singled in the loss.
Eichler was the winning pitcher for Bardine’s as he struck out eight batters and issued one base on balls.
Cooper Gelsdorf took the loss for Cooperstown as he walked three batters.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
