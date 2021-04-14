The Ligonier Valley baseball team enjoyed a strong start, but host Deer Lakes rebounded and later piled on for an eventual 13-2 victory against the Rams during a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 game played Tuesday.
Ligonier Valley led 2-1 after the first inning, but the Lancers scored the final 12 runs of the game. The Lancers took a 4-2 lead after two and held a 7-1 advantage through four innings before a breakout six-run sixth.
Ligonier Valley fell to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in section play. After 50 years in District 6 – including 20 in the Heritage Conference – the Rams returned to the WPIAL with four consecutive wins, including two in section play against East Allegheny, before back-to-back losses. Ligonier Valley lost its first game of the season during an exhibition against Somerset Area prior to Tuesday’s setback at Deer Lakes.
Monday’s back-to-back section set against Deer Lakes was rained out and Wednesday’s scheduled second game against the Lancers was postponed. No makeup date has been announced.
Nick Beitel and Haden Sierocky both singled and scored to lead Ligonier Valley on Tuesday, as the Rams scored two runs on five hits, but committed four errors. Jacob Bleehash suffered the loss, allowing seven runs, six earned on seven hits with two strikeouts and two walks in three-and-a-third innings. Sierocky gave up six runs, three earned, on three hits, with two strikeouts and three walks in relief. Noah Lawson also gave up two hits and struck out a batter in one inning.
Justin Brannagan paced the Lancers with three singles, two runs and four RBI, as Deer Lakes pounded out 13 runs on 12 hits, which included four doubles and a triple. Brannagan was also the winning pitcher, allowing two runs, one earned, on five hits with seven strikeouts and a walk.
Jake Danka tripled, doubled and scored twice for the Lancers, while Ryan Rodgers added two hits, including a double and a run. Ryan Cochran singled twice and scored, while Jake Thimons singled and crossed twice. Bryce Robson and Tyler Gozzard both doubled and scored, while Nick Rossi scored two runs.
Brannagan’s single scored Robson for the first run of the game, but Ligonier Valley briefly jumped ahead in the bottom of the inning. Beitel singled, stole second, and scored on Sierocky’s single. Sierocky came around on Grant Dowden’s base hit.
Deer Lakes tied the game in the second when Gozzard doubled home Thimons, who produced a one-out single. Brannagan’s single later in the inning scored Rossi and Gozzard to make it a 4-2 game. The Lancers got a sacrifice fly in the third and a pair of RBI singles to open a 7-2 lead through four. The Lancers put up six runs in the sixth, as Cochran started the inning with a RBI base knock and Danka’s double to make it a 10-2 game. An error added another run, while Robson’s double and a Rodgers single capped the scoring.
———
Deer Lakes Ligonier Valley ab r h ab r h
Robson 5 1 1 Beitel 3 1 1 Gozzard 3 1 1 Sierocky 3 1 1 Zaremski 1 0 0 Seftas 3 0 0 Rodgers 4 1 2 Golden 2 0 1 Brannagn 4 2 3 McCulty 1 0 0 Wachter 2 1 0 Dowden 3 0 1 Kijowski 0 0 0 Tunstall 2 0 0 Cochran 4 1 2 Foust 1 0 0 Danka 4 2 2 Bleehash 2 0 1 Thimons 3 2 1 Faas 1 0 0 Lisotto 0 0 0 Mills 2 0 0 Rossi 3 2 0 Lawson 0 0 0
Totals 33 13 12 Totals 23 2 5Deer Lakes 131 206 0 — 13 12 1Lig. Valley 200 000 0 — 2 5 4 Doubles: Robson, Danka, Gozzard, Rodgers (DL) Triples: Danka (DL) Strikeouts by: Bleehash-2, Sierocky-2, Lawson-1 (LV); Brannagan-7, Pagone-2 (DL) Base on balls by: Bleehash-2, Sierocky-3, Lawson-0 (LV); Brannagan-1, Pagone-0 (DL) Winning pitcher: Justin Brannagan Losing pitcher: Jacob Bleehash
