The Derry Ukes (8-10) plated four runs in the opening inning Wednesday, June 21, then cruised to a 6-3 win over Frontier Club (1-15) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Holding a 4-0 advantage after the first inning of play, both teams plated one run apiece in the second as Derry took a 5-1 lead. The Ukes added an additional run in the top of the third for a five-run advantage. The Wagoneers plated single runs in the home half of the fourth and seventh innings, but couldn’t make up the deficit as the Ukes took the game by a 6-3 score.
Tyler Martin led the Ukes at the plate as he was 2 for 4 with one double and one run scored. Matt Fernell tallied the team’s other extra-base hit – also a double – as he was 1 for 3 in the game. Tristan Lettie was 1 for 3 with one run scored, while teammate Mikey Monios was 1 for 4 with one run scored. Jaxson Repko was 1 for 2 in the game as he singled. Camron Forbes, Parker Petrosky and Sonny Simon scored one run each for Derry.
Nick Bauer led the charge for the Wagoneers as he was 2 for 4 in the game. Jake Handel was 1 for 3 with one run scored, while teammate Avery Chappel was 1 for 1 with one run scored. Kohl Erret scored one run for Frontier Club. Blaise Bayus and Anthony Tuschong were both 1 for 3 for the Wagoneers.
Petrosky earned the win on the hill for the Ukes as he struck out three batters and walked a pair. Forbes also made a mound appearance for Derry as he struck out one batter and walked four.
Alex Dominick took the loss for Frontier Club as he struck out a pair and walked four. Aaryn Chappel saw time on the mound as he struck out five batters. Bayus closed out the game for the Wagoneers.
Each team tallied six hits in the game. Frontier Club committed four errors in the field and the Ukes had three.
