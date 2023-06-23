The Derry Ukes (8-10) plated four runs in the opening inning Wednesday, June 21, then cruised to a 6-3 win over Frontier Club (1-15) in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

Holding a 4-0 advantage after the first inning of play, both teams plated one run apiece in the second as Derry took a 5-1 lead. The Ukes added an additional run in the top of the third for a five-run advantage. The Wagoneers plated single runs in the home half of the fourth and seventh innings, but couldn’t make up the deficit as the Ukes took the game by a 6-3 score.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

