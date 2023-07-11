The Derry Ukes (12-12) scored seven runs in the first two innings Sunday, July 9, then held off St. Joe’s (20-5) the rest of the way for an 8-6 win in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
The Ukes scored four runs in the top of the opening inning for an early 4-0 advantage. The Owls responded with one run in the home half of the frame, but the Ukes quickly countered with three runs in the top of the second for a 7-1 advantage.
The Ukes added another run in the top of the fourth inning for a seven-run lead, only to see St. Joe’s make a game of it as the Owls plated five runs in the home half of the inning, cutting the score to 8-6. Neither team was able to score the rest of the way, however, as the Ukes earned a two-run victory.
Tyler Martin led the way for Derry as he finished a perfect 4 for 4 with one double and three runs scored. He was complemented by Jaxson Repko, who was 2 for 3 with one double and one run scored, and Matt Fernell, who finished the game 1 for 3 with one double for the Ukes.
Sonny Simon was 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Parker Zinkham was 1 for 4 with two runs scored for Derry. Parker Petrosky finished 1 for 3 with one run scored, while teammate Mikey Monios was 2 for 4 in the game.
Anthony Matthews was 2 for 3 with one triple and one run scored for the Owls. Joey Bonomo and Carter Urban were each 1 for 3 with one run scored, while teammates Sam Hochard, Josh Short and Jayden Struble each finished 1 for 4 for St. Joe’s. Brody Chismar, Ethan Kaylor and Tyler Snyder scored one run apiece for the Owls.
Mason Zinkham was the winning pitcher for Derry as he walked seven batters. Martin also saw time on the hill for the Ukes as he struck out a pair and issued one base on balls. Monios made a mound appearance for Derry as he fanned two batters.
Chismar took the loss for St. Joe’s. Short also pitched in the game for the Owls, striking out six batters while walking a pair.
