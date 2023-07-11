The Derry Ukes (12-12) scored seven runs in the first two innings Sunday, July 9, then held off St. Joe’s (20-5) the rest of the way for an 8-6 win in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

The Ukes scored four runs in the top of the opening inning for an early 4-0 advantage. The Owls responded with one run in the home half of the frame, but the Ukes quickly countered with three runs in the top of the second for a 7-1 advantage.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

