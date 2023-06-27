The Jethawks came up short in two games played Sunday, June 25, first losing to the Murrysville Post 711 Eagles by a 7-1 score in American Legion Baseball action.
Latrobe had an early 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning but unfortunately for the Jethawks, they failed to score the rest of the way. Murrysville recorded back-to-back three-run innings in the second and third for a 6-1 advantage, and later scored an insurance run in the sixth en route to a 7-1 win.
The Jethawks managed three hits in the game as Erick Batista was 1 for 3 with one run scored, followed by Vincent Amatucci, who was 1 for 2 with one RBI thanks to a sacrifice fly. Louis Amatucci was 1 for 3 with one single for Latrobe.
Murrysville’s hitters tagged Latrobe for nine hits in the game, including four doubles.
Austin Kerns was 2 for 3 with one double, one run scored and two RBIs, while Josh Hudak was 2 for 3 with one run scored. Blake Bertucci was 1 for 4 with one double, and teammate Maxwell Bernadowski was 1 for 3 with one double and two RBIs. Ryan DalCanton was 1 for 2 with one double, two runs scored and one RBI. Cole Brinker was 1 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI, and Marko Rudek was 1 for 3 in the game. Brody Reese scored twice for Murrysville and teammate Roman Sarnic was credited with one RBI.
Jack Stynchula started the game for Latrobe as he allowed six runs on seven hits through five innings on the hill. He struck out two batters and walked a pair. Duncan Foust made a relief appearance in the sixth inning as he gave up one run on two hits. He struck out two batters and issued one base on balls.
Bernadowski went the distance for Murrysville as he allowed just one run on three hits in seven innings of work. He struck out eight Jethawks and did not walk a single batter.
Latrobe later lost to Hempfield East by a 5-1 score after rainfall halted play with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
