Manager Jason Bush directs his runners

The Latrobe Jethawks played two games Sunday, June 25, first losing to the Murrysville Post 711 Eagles by a 7-1 score, then dropping a 5-1 game to Hempfield East that was cut short due to inclement weather. Jethawks Manager Jason Bush directs his runners during a game played earlier this season against visiting Hempfield East.

 PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

The Jethawks came up short in two games played Sunday, June 25, first losing to the Murrysville Post 711 Eagles by a 7-1 score in American Legion Baseball action.

Latrobe had an early 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning but unfortunately for the Jethawks, they failed to score the rest of the way. Murrysville recorded back-to-back three-run innings in the second and third for a 6-1 advantage, and later scored an insurance run in the sixth en route to a 7-1 win.

