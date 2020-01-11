The Ligonier Valley girls’ basketball team got a big game from Haley Boyd, but it wasn’t enough to upend host Marion Center in a 65-36 District 6 Heritage Conference loss on Friday.
Boyd, a freshman guard, led all scorers with 24 points. Most of her offensive output came from long range, as she hit six three-pointers.
In her past two games, Boyd has connected on a total of 10 three-pointers.
The Lady Rams fell behind early on Friday. They trailed, 21-5, at the end of the first quarter and the deficit swelled to 31 points, 42-11, by halftime.
Ligonier Valley held a 25-23 scoring edge in the second half, including 16-12 in the final frame.
Kaelyn Adams and Elizabeth Crissman each added five points for the Lady Rams, who fell to 1-10 overall.
Marion Center (4-9) had four players in double figures. Shawna Cook led the way with 12 points, Nevada Armstrong had 11 and Madison Gatskie and Laney Monroe each chipped in 10.
Ligonier Valley continues conference play Tuesday (6:30 p.m.) when it hosts West Shamokin in a division crossover contest.
LIGONIER VALLEY (36)
Woods 0-0-0; Lawson 1-0-2; Boyd 8-2-24; Crissman 0-1-1; Griffin 0-1-1; Adams 1-2-5; Myers 0-3-3. Totals, 10-9(21)—36
MARION CENTER (65)
Thompson 2-2-6; Monroe 4-1-10; Cook 5-0-12; Armstrong 4-3-11; Ackerman 1-1-5; Gatskie 5-0-10; J. Coble 1-4-6; Elkin 2-0-5; A. Coble 0-0-0. Totals, 25-12(22)—65
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 5 6 9 16 — 36 Marion Center 21 21 11 12 — 65
Three-point field goals: Boyd-6, Adams; Cook-2, Monroe, Ackerman, Elkin
