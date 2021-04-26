Greater Latrobe fell behind early and couldn’t come back during a 15-5 exhibition loss against host West Allegheny — one of the top WPIAL Class 5A baseball teams.
The Wildcats fell to 6-7 overall and 2-4 in section play, as the team has now lost five out of its last six games. Greater Latrobe currently sits in fourth place behind Franklin Regional (9-0, 6-0), Penn-Trafford (8-3, 4-2) and Gateway (5-3, 4-2) in Section 1-5A.
West Allegheny (8-2, 5-1) scored six runs in the bottom of the first and led 10-2 after three innings. The Wildcats scored two runs in the fourth and one in the fifth to pull within five, 10-5, but the Indians scored five runs over the final two innings to seal a 10-run win.
Logan Short collected three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs to lead Greater Latrobe offensively. Chase Sickenberger singled with an RBI, while Erik Batista singled and scored a run. Rayce King and Mason Krinock plated two runs apiece for the Wildcats, who scored five runs on five hits.
Landan Carns suffered the loss, surrendering six runs on six hits, including a home run, in two-thirds of an inning, with a strikeout and a walk. Bobby Fetter tossed four-and-one-third innings in relief, allowing six runs, two earned, on five hits, striking out four and walking one. Jacob Albaugh allowed three runs, two earned, on three hits with two walks out of the bullpen.
Adam Crawford went 4-for-5 at the plate to pace West Allegheny, including a double, two RBI and two runs scored. Gavin Miller collected three hits, including a triple, and drove in three runs. Luke Lambert homered, while Devan Zirwas doubled with two RBIs. Nathan Nolan singled twice for the Indians, who pounded out 15 runs on 14 hits.
Anthony Pass earned the win, lasting two-and-one-third innings, giving up two runs, one earned, on one hit with four strikeouts and three walks. Cole Egan, Nick Longo and Austin Buzza combined to allow three runs on four hits in relief during the win.
Miller hit an RBI-triple in the first, followed by Lambert’s two-run home run to make it 3-0. Nolan drove in a runner with a single, and Anthony Raineri and Crawford each smacked one-run singles to put West Allegheny ahead by six runs in the first.
In the third, King reached on an error and came around when Short doubled on a fly ball to right. After Sickenberger and Vinny Amatucci walked, Tucker Knupp grounded into a fielder’s choice to plate Mason Krinock, pulling the Wildcats within four, 6-2.
West Allegheny extended its lead to eight, 10-2, in the bottom of the third. Two runs scored when Brayden Horton reached on an infield error. Crawford scored on an error and Miller hit an RBI-single to extend the Indians’ lead.
Greater Latrobe pulled two runs back in the fourth. Rayce King walked and came around when Short singled to center. Krinock pinch ran for Short, stole second and scored when Sickenberger hit a one-run single to right field, making the score 10-4. In the fifth, Batista came around on an error after singling and advancing to second on Fetter’s sacrifice bunt.
Zirwas hit a two-run double in the bottom of the fifth to put WA ahead, 12-5. West Allegheny added three runs in the sixth during its 10-run win.
Greater Latrobe hosts Kiski Area (4-6, 2-4) during a section matchup, 7 p.m. Tuesday at Graham-Sobota Field.
The Wildcats will look to get back on the winning track after starting the season 5-2, but losing five out of their last six games. Greater Latrobe beat Ohio-based Upper Arlington and Baldwin to start the season, before falling to Indiana Area and Mount Lebanon in one-run exhibition defeats. The Wildcats swept McKeesport Area in their first section-series of the year before hanging on to beat Hempfield Area during an exhibition.
But hard times have fallen on the Wildcats starting with back-to-back losses against Franklin Regional, as they were outscored 27-4 in two games, in which a controversial call aided the Panthers in their second win against Greater Latrobe. Clay Petrosky’s walk-off single lifted Greater Latrobe to a non-conference win against Fox Chapel Area, but the Wildcats have lost three in a row, including consecutive section matches against Gateway, 6-3 and 9-8, the latter via a Gators’ walk-off, and now a 15-5 loss against West Allegheny.
———
Greater Latrobe West Allegheny ab r h ab r h
Short 4 0 3 Crawford 5 2 4 Sickenbrgr 3 0 1 Horton 2 3 0 Amatucci 1 0 0 Miller 5 1 3 Knupp 3 0 0 Lambert 4 1 1 Petrosky 2 0 0 Zirwas 3 1 1 Batista 3 1 1 Reynolds 2 0 0 Fetter 2 0 0 Longo 2 0 0 King 2 2 0 Nolan 2 1 2 Albaugh 2 0 0 Usenicnik 2 1 1 Wilson 1 0 0 Grass 1 2 1 Krinock 0 2 0 Pustover 0 1 0 Carns 0 0 0 Raineri 3 2 1 Pass 0 0 0 Deigan 0 0 0
Totals 23 5 5 Totals 31 15 14Gr. Latrobe 002 210 0 — 5 5 5W. Allegheny 604 023 0 — 15 14 3 Doubles: Short (GL); Crawford, Zirwas (WA) Triples: Miller (WA) Home Run: Lambert (WA) Strikeouts by: Carns-1, Fetter-4, Albaugh-0 (GL); Pass-4, Egan-3, Longo-2, Buzza-2 (WA) Base on balls by: Carns-1, Fetter-1, Albaugh-2 (GL); Pass-3, Egan-2, Longo-1, Buzza-0 (WA) Winning pitcher: Anthony Pass Losing pitcher: Landan Carns
