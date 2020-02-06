Because of earlier publications for the Feb. 10-12 editions of the Latrobe Bulletin, the deadline for submitting results and writeups from sports events held over the weekend and on Monday and Tuesday of next week will be moved up.
The deadline to turn in results for events held Saturday and Sunday is 4 a.m. on Monday. The deadline for events held Monday and Tuesday is 9 p.m. those days.
Persons are asked to turn in reports by e-mail (lb.sports@verizon.net), fax (724-537-0489) or the deposit slot next to the front door of the Bulletin office at 1211 Ligonier St. (across from Holy Family Church).
Writeups submitted after the deadlines may not appear in the next day’s edition of the Bulletin. In that case, writeups and articles may run the following day.
Persons turning in game and event reports should include records of both teams and first names of the top performers in order for the writeup to be more complete. Incomplete or illegible reports will not be printed.
Results cannot be accepted by phone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.