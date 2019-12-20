Because the Latrobe Bulletin will be publishing its holiday edition (Dec. 24-25) Monday night, the deadline for submitting results and writeups from sports events held that day will be moved up one hour.
The deadline to turn in results for Monday events is 8 p.m.
Persons are asked to turn in reports by e-mail (lb.sports@verizon.net), fax (724-537-0489) or the deposit slot next to the front door of the Bulletin office at 1211 Ligonier St.
Writeups submitted after the 8 p.m. deadline may not appear in the holiday edition of the Bulletin. Those writeups submitted after 8 p.m. on Monday may not be published until Thursday (Dec. 26).
The deadline for events held today remains 9:30 p.m.
Results cannot be accepted by phone.
