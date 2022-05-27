Adam Moreland led the Eagles to an 8-4 win over Heat Siphon in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League action on Wednesday.
Moreland in four at-bats, racked up three singles and drove in two RBIs for the Eagles. Peyton Legg added two hits for the team as well.
Parker Hollick had the only extra-base hit for the Eagles, a double.
On the other side, Dominic Piper had Siphon Heat’s sole extra-base hit, which was also a double.
Nate Papuga takes the win for the Eagles. He struck out five and walked three in his effort. Noah Dixon gets the loss for Siphon Heat. He struck out two and walked no one.
The win moves the Eagles to 6-3, while the loss puts Heat Siphon at 6-4.
Derry Ukes 4, Cooperstown 2
After an early scoring exchange, the Ukes would take the lead for good when they scored two runs in the bottom-of-the-first inning en route to 4-2 win Tuesday.
Anthony Monios hit a double for the Ukes, which was the only extra-base hit of the game.
John Wasnick earns the win for the Ukes as he struck out nine and walked three. Jack Thomas takes the loss for Cooperstown. He walked one and struck out two in his effort.
With the win, Derry moves to 7-4. Cooperstown moves to 4-5 with the loss.
St. Anthony’s 6, Heat Siphon 5
The Heat Siphon Pumpers failed in a late-game rally to upend St. Anthony Tuesday as the Saints held on to claim a 6-5 win.
The Pumpers went up early, scoring two runs in the top-of-the-first inning. The Saints would cut the lead in half by scoring a solo run in the bottom of the inning.
In the third inning, the Pumpers posted another run in the top of the inning.
The Saints rallied in the bottom of the inning, getting three runs across home plate to take a 4-3 lead.
The Saints added two more runs in the bottom-of-the-sixth inning. The Pumpers got within one run in the top-of-the-seventh inning, but that is as close as they would come.
Cason Long cranked a triple for the Saints, while Damian Newsome added a double. For the Pumpers, Jack Dixon smacked a triple, with Preston Donovan getting a double.
Newsome gets the win for the Saints. He struck out three and walked none.
Long, in relief, struck out 11 and walked four for the Saints. Jack Dixon takes the loss as he walked three and struck out four.
Eagles 8 Heat Siphon 4 ab r h ab r h Hoke 4 2 0 Zufal 4 1 1 Dettling 4 1 1 Piper 4 1 1 Moreland 4 2 3 J.Dixon 4 0 1 Goughneour 4 0 1 Donovan 3 1 0 Legg 4 0 2 Fridley 3 1 2 Smail 3 1 0 N.Dixon 3 0 0 J.Papuga 2 1 1 Roach 3 0 0 N.Papuga 3 0 0 Karasbak 2 0 0 McCune 4 1 0 Ritchie 3 0 0 Hollick 2 0 2 Moser 1 0 0 Smith 1 0 0 Totals 39 8 13 Totals 33 4 5 Eagles 150 200 0 — 8 Heat 400 000 0 — 4 Doubles: E: Hollick. H: Piper. Strikeouts by: E: Hollick-4. H: Moser-2. Winning pitcher: Parker Hollick. Losing pitcher: Levi Moser.
---Ukes 4 Cooperstown 2 ab r h ab r h Teslovich 4 0 0 Wasnick 3 1 1 Thomas 3 0 1 Martin 3 1 1 Borthell 2 1 0 Zaccagnini 2 2 1 Dumich 2 0 1 Gera 3 0 0 Gray 1 0 0 Monios 2 0 1 Lukon 0 0 0 Lettie 3 0 0 Shetler 1 0 0 Petrosky 2 0 0 Austraw 0 0 0 Anderson 1 0 0 McMahen 2 0 0 Repko 1 0 0 Razza 1 1 0 Zinkham 2 0 1 Gelsdorf 1 0 0 Totals 22 2 2 Totals 22 4 5 Coop 101 000 0 — 2 2 1 Ukes 202 000 x — 4 5 1 Doubles: U: Monios. Strikeouts by: C: Wasnick-9. U: Thomas-2. Winning pitcher: Jack Thomas. Losing pitcher: John Wasnick. ---
