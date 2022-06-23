It was a nail-biter of an ending to the FOE vs. St. Joseph’s game in the Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League Tuesday.
The Eagles upended the Owls, 9-8, thanks to a bottom-of-the-seventh rally and a walk-off single by Parker Hollick that would score the game-winning run.
The Eagles enjoyed an early 2-0 lead after the first full inning of play. They would add another two runs in the bottom of the third to go up 4-0 before the Owls would get on the scoreboard in the fourth inning.
The Owls started their comeback by chipping away at the lead of the Eagles a bit at a time, plating two runs in the fourth to cut the lead to 4-2.
St. Joe’s would tie the game in the fifth when it scored two more runs, knotting the score at 4-all.
In the sixth inning, the bats came alive for the Owls as they tallied four runs to take the lead for the first time at 8-4.
The Eagles responded in the bottom of the sixth as they had two runs cross the plate to draw to 8-6.
A scoreless top of the seventh for the Owls opened the door for the Eagles, who in the bottom of the inning plated three runs to complete the rally and take the win.
Ethan Goughneour led the offense of the Eagles as he hit a home run and a double. The Eagles had two other players record two-baggers, Cayden McCune and Justin Papuga.
Eli Boring had the Owls’ only extra-base hit, a double.
Tyler Smith earned the win for the Eagles. He walked four and struck out one.
Cole Short took the loss as he struck out five and walked four.
The Eagles move to 11-9, while the Owls fall to 12-8.
---
Bardine’s 16, Ukes 14
Bardine’s continues to explode for runs against Teener League opponents, this time the Derry Ukes came ready to battle Tuesday.
And battle they did as Bardine’s won the shootout with a score of 16-14.
Bardine’s jumped out to an impressive 4-0 lead after the first half-inning of play.
The Ukes would own the next two scores. They added a run in the bottom of the first and another two in the second. The score after two innings saw Bardine’s up 4-3.
In the third inning, Bardine’s offense opened up and plated five runs to take a 9-5 lead, after the Ukes added two more runs in the bottom of the inning.
Bardine’s extended its lead in the top of the fourth, adding three more runs to go up 12-5.
Derry added three runs in the bottom of the inning to close the gap to 12-8.
Derry staged a rally in the bottom of the fifth that saw it score five runs to take a 13-12 lead heading into the sixth.
In the sixth, Bardine’s bats battled back boosting the team to 16-12 as it scored four runs.
The Ukes had a chance in the bottom of the sixth but only managed a run to bring the final score to 16-14.
Andrew Hantz and Luke Bulebosh led Bardine’s with two hits apiece.
John Wasnick led Derry’s offense, with a home run (his third of the year) and a double. Wasnick’s teammates Tyler Martin, Anthony Monios and Anthony Repko also had a two-bagger each.
Ahmad Ward got the win for Bardine’s. He struck out one and walked one. Parker Zinkham striking out two and walking two took the loss.
Bardine’s sits at 16-4 and Derry falls to 12-9.
Heat Siphon 18, Nakles 8
Heat Siphon responded to its 14-1 loss to St. Anthony’s on Saturday by posting 18 runs to defeat Nakles on Monday.
Nakles had the lead early, but an eight-run second inning catapulted the Pumpers into a lead they would not lose.
Cy Zufal, Jack Dixon and Noah Dixon had a double each for the Pumpers. Josh Vacha had two doubles to lead Nakles, while teammate Vince Gasky added one double.
Mason Fridley took the win for the Pumpers. He struck out three and walked three.
Derry 15, FOE 0
Derry erupted for 13 runs in the first inning to leap out to an insurmountable lead as the Ukes would blank the Eagles 15-0 in four innings Sunday.
John Wasnick led Derry with a homer and drove in two RBIs, while teammate Tyler Martin had a double, single and three RBIs.
Tyler Smith earned the win as he struck out three and walked none.
St. Anthony’s 14,
Heat Siphon 1
Joey Crimboli, Damian Newsome, Ethan Haydo and Zach Theys had a double apiece in St. Anthony’s 14-1 rout of Heat Siphon Saturday.
The Pumpers’ sole run came via a home run by Dom Piper in the bottom of the fourth.
Cason Long got the win for the Angels. He struck out 10 and walked no one in his effort.
---
St. Joe’s 8 FOE 9
ab r h ab r h Boring 3 1 2 Smith 4 1 2 Jones 3 0 0 McCune 4 0 1 Jeffery 2 1 0 Moreland 2 1 0 Short 4 1 1 Goughneour 3 3 3 Chismar 1 1 0 Hollick 2 1 1 Losier 3 1 0 J.Papuga 3 0 2 Hochard 3 1 2 Smail 0 0 0 Short 2 0 0 N.Papuga 2 1 0 Bonomo 3 0 0 Hoke 2 1 1 Rosensteel 1 2 1 Frye 2 0 Bettling 3 1 1 Totals 25 8 6 Totals 27 9 11 St. Joe’s 000 224 0 —; 8 6 3 FOE 202 002 3 — 9 11 3
D
oubles: FOE: McCune, J. Papuga, Goughneour. SJ: Boring. Home runs: FOE: Goughneour. Strikeouts by: FOE: Smith-1. SJ: Short-5. Winning pitcher: Tyler Smith. Losing pitcher: Cole Short.
---
Bardine’s 16 Derry 14
ab r h ab r h Ward 2 3 1 Wasnick 3 3 2 Hantz 4 1 2 Martin 4 1 3 Ruman 3 1 1 Zaccagnini 3 1 2 Baughman 5 0 0 A.Monios 4 1 1 J.McMullen 1 3 1 Gera 1 1 0 Samide 3 1 1 Zinkham 3 2 1 Razza 3 1 1 Petrosky 3 1 1 Bulebosh 3 3 2 Forbes 4 1 1 Hantz 1 1 0 Repko 3 1 2 Wiedeburg 0 1 0 M.Monios 3 2 0 Totals 26 16 9 Totals 31 14 13 Bardine’s 405 304 x — 16 9 3 Derry 122 351 x — 14 13 5 Doubles: D: Wasnick, Martin, A. Monios, Repko. Home runs: D: Wasnick. Strikeouts by: B: Ward-1. D: Ruman-1. Winning pitcher: Ahmad Ward. Losing pitcher: Brody Ruman . --- Nakles 8 Heat Siphon 18
ab r h ab r h Hahn 4 3 2 Piper 4 2 2 Vacha 3 2 3 Zufal 3 2 1 V.Gaskey 3 1 2 J.Dixon 3 2 1 Scarton 3 0 0 Donovan 3 3 3 Janke 1 0 0 Fridley 4 1 2 Piepock 3 0 0 Aaron 3 1 1 Marsh 2 0 0 N.Dixon 4 1 2 Durigon 1 0 0 Hodge 4 1 2 McIlnay 3 0 3 Roach 3 2 0 A.Gaskey 1 0 0 Karaschak 0 2 0 D.Scarton 2 0 1 Skoloda 1 0 0 Doperaek 0 2 0 Totals 29 8 11 Totals 32 18 14 Nakles 202 202 x — 8 13 3 Heat 180 018 0 — 19 13 3 Doubles: N: Vacha-2, V. Gaskey. HS: Zufal, J.Dixon, N. Dixon, Fridley. Strikeouts by: N: A.Gaskey-3. HS: Fridley-3. Winning pitcher: Mason Fridley. Losing pitcher: Aaron Gaskey.
---
St. Anthony’s 14 Heat Siphon 1
ab r h ab r h Young 4 2 3 Piper 2 1 1 Crimboli 4 2 3; Donovan 2 0 0 Long 4 3 3 J.Dixon 2 0 0 Newsome 4 1 3 Aaron 1 0 0 Haydo 4 0 1 Hodge 1 0 0 Painter 3 0 0 N.Dixon 1 0 0 Trimble 2 2 1 Roach 1 0 0 Theys 3 2 2 Moser 1 0 0 Springbob 3 2 1 Skoloda 1 0 0 Karaschak 1 0 0 Totals 31 14 17 Totals 13 1 1 SA 246 2xx x — 14 17 0 HS 000 1xx x — 1 1 3 Doubles: SA: Crimboli, Newsome, Haydo, Theys. Home runs: HS: Piper. Strikeouts by: SA: Long-10. HS: Moser-0. Winning pitcher: Cason Long. Losing pitcher: Levi Moser.
---
FOE 0 Derry 15 ab r h ab r h Hoke 2 0 0 Wasnick 2 1 1 Dettling 2 0 0 Martin 3 3 2 Smith 2 0 1 A.Monios 2 2 1 Hollick 1 0 1 Zinkham 1 2 1 Goughneour 2 0 0 Petrosky 2 1 2 J.Papuga 1 0 0 Repko 3 1 1 N. Papuga 1 0 0 M.Monios 2 1 1 McCune 1 0 0 Simon 2 1 1 Camarote 1 0 0 Frye 1 0 0 Totals 14 0 3 Totals 23 15 12 FOE 000 0xx x — 0 3 2 Derry 1302 xxx x — 15 12 0 Doubles: D: Martin. Home runs: D: Wasnick. Strikeouts by: FOE: N. Papuga-2. D: Martin-3. Winning pitcher: Tyler Martin. Losing pitcher:Nate Papuga.
