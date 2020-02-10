Josh Duda hit a last-second shot to give the St. Vincent College men’s basketball team a 74-72 Presidents’ Athletic Conference home victory over Westminster on Saturday.
With the win, the Bearcats improve to 5-7 in the PAC and 10-11 overall. Westminster falls to 7-6 and 12-10.
Westminster hit a three to begin the scoring, but layups by David Stephen and Walter Bonds gave SVC its first lead of the game. The Titans regained the edge by making the next two field goals, but a jumper from Drew Normandin and then an old-fashioned three-point play by Shemar Bennett put the Bearcats head by two at 9-7.
Westminster eventually took the lead back, but Bennett made a free throw to cut the deficit to one (13-12) followed by layups from Bonds and Cletus that allowed SVC to pull ahead, 16-13. At the 13:42-mark of the first half, the Titans came within one, but a three from Stephen made the score 19-15. Westminster then went on a 12-0 run with a couple threes to take an eight-point advantage (27-19) with 9:48 left in the half.
Bennett made the difference six, but the Titans extended their lead to 11 (34-23). Duda made a transition layup with Stephen hitting another three to make it 34-28 at the 4:16-mark.
Westminster grabbed a double-digit lead again, but a 4-0 run to end the half allowed St. Vincent to get within 38-32 heading into halftime.
In the second half, SVC kept the run going, but the Titans answered with consecutive threes to lead by 10 at 44-34. The next couple possessions, the Bearcats were able to cut the difference to eight ,but Westminster kept extending its lead back to double digits.
Later in the half, the Titans opened up a 13-point margin lead with 12:02 remaining. Bonds and Duda then hit three-point shots in back-to-back possessions to pull SVC within seven.
After trading baskets back and forth, Westminster grew its lead back to 11 (66-55) with 5:33 left in the second half. After a free throw from Normandin, the combination of Bennett, Bonds and Stephen scored the next eight points to make it a one-possession game (66-64) with 3:05 left to play.
Westminster went ahead by four after Dyaln O’Hara made two free throws, but a layup from Stephen and free throws from Bennett tied the game at 68. The Titans edged ahead by one before a three from Stephen gave St. Vincent its first lead (71-69) since the 13:07-mark in the first half. Westminster answered with a three of its own just 20 seconds later to regain a one-point advantage, 72-71.
Both teams missed their next couple shots, but after a miss from the Titans, Stephen grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 14 seconds left.
Out of the timeout, Stephen received a handoff pass from Bennett and began to drive into the lane. Stephen then kicked out to the right wing, where Duda buried a trey from about 23 feet to give the Bearcats a 74-72 lead with .6 seconds left on the clock.
On the insuing inbounds, Westminster tried a hail mary pass, but it was tipped away by Bennett to seal the win.
Bennett led the offense for SVC with 21 points and nine rebounds while Stephen and Bonds both finished in double digits in points with 17 and 15, respectively. Despite being outrebounded, 44-37, the Bearcats scored 10 fast-break points compared to none for Westminster.
St. Vincent is home agains Wednesday (7:30 p.m.) for another PAC contest against Bethany (W.Va.).
———
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.