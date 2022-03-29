Derry Township Wrestling Club proudly announces the following DTWC and Derry Youth wrestlers who attended the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships held at the University of Pittsburgh March 26-27.
Teague Weinell
Elly Mikeska
Brycen Johnston
Rocco DeCario
Mikey McNeal
Maizy Mikeska
Maddox Mehalic 2nd
Dylan Bateman 3rd
Will McNeal 5th
Cael Brown 6th
Luke Stanley 7th
Slade Horwat
