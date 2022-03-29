Derry Township Wrestling Club proudly announces the following DTWC and Derry Youth wrestlers who attended the Pennsylvania Junior Wrestling State Championships held at the University of Pittsburgh March 26-27.

Teague Weinell

Elly Mikeska

Brycen Johnston

Rocco DeCario

Mikey McNeal

Maizy Mikeska

Maddox Mehalic 2nd

Dylan Bateman 3rd

Will McNeal 5th

Cael Brown 6th

Luke Stanley 7th

Slade Horwat

