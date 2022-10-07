It was the third day my caregiver was walking beside me by my rollator when all of a sudden she stopped me and stated, “Do you see those yellow leaves from that tree as she picked some up and showed them to me?” I negatively swayed my head. “This tree is indicating it has stress causing its leaves to turn yellow before its fall colors arrive. When leaves turn yellow and drop before their usual time, it’s called ‘droop drought,’” she said.
During a drought, the amount of water available in the soil declines to a point where the tree’s roots can’t absorb moisture. While most soils will still retain some moisture, the soil ‘holds on’ to this moisture, making it unavailable to trees and other landscape plants.
Root loss leads to tree stress and dramatically increased susceptibility to a number of insects and diseases. For pine species, pine park beetles will be a significant concern for the rest of this year and next year as well. In hardwoods, drought can cause trees to be susceptible to insects such as ambrosia, beetles, black twig, flathead and roundhead borers. Opportunistic diseases, such as hypoxylon and canker, are common in the months and years following drought events.
Trees in shallow soils will be more susceptible to drought stress. These include trees growing in rocky soils, shallow planters, or compacted soils. These trees have shallow root systems and will be subjected to hotter and dryer surface soils.
Trees adapted to regular short irrigation will develop shallow roots and be subject to drought if irrigation systems are turned off. Trees with deep roots are more resilient to drought and are capable of mining deeper soils. These trees are less likely to be impacted by short-term droughts.
Some species of trees will be more tolerant to drought than others. Trees adapted to flood plains, riverbanks, or swamps will likely suffer greater stresses. Drought-tolerant trees by contrast have thicker and waxier leaves capable of minimizing water loss through their foliage (all trees transpire moisture through leaf openings called stomata necessary for photosynthesis and growth). Drought-tolerant species include most Oaks, Sassafras, Hickories, persimmon, Ginkgo, Hollies, Hackberry, Easter Red Cedar, Black and Horney Locust, Longleaf Pine, and Elms.
During prolonged droughts, trees might develop longitudinal cracks in the bark, especially in thin-barked species like maples.
The shedding of leaves helps leaves conserve water and energy. As unfavorable weather approaches, hormones in the trees trigger the process of abscission whereby the leaves are actively cut off the tree by specialized cells. The word abscission shares the same Latin root as in scissors, scindere, which means to cut.
At the start of the abscission process, trees reabsorb valuable nutrients from their leaves and store them for later use in their roots. Chlorophyll, the pigment that gives leaves their green color is one of the fire molecules to be broken down for its nutrients. This is one of the reasons why trees turn red, orange, and gold colors during the fall. At the end of the abscission process, when the leaves have been shed, a protective layer of cells grows over the exposed area.
The shedding of leaves also helps trees to pollinate come springtime. Without leaves to get in the way, windblown pollen can travel longer distances and reach more trees. Trees shed their leaves when dry or cold weather is approaching. The trees pull the nutrients from the leaves before the cells cut off the leaf, which then drops into your yard for raking.
