It was the third day my caregiver was walking beside me by my rollator when all of a sudden she stopped me and stated, “Do you see those yellow leaves from that tree as she picked some up and showed them to me?” I negatively swayed my head. “This tree is indicating it has stress causing its leaves to turn yellow before its fall colors arrive. When leaves turn yellow and drop before their usual time, it’s called ‘droop drought,’” she said.

During a drought, the amount of water available in the soil declines to a point where the tree’s roots can’t absorb moisture. While most soils will still retain some moisture, the soil ‘holds on’ to this moisture, making it unavailable to trees and other landscape plants.

