Since Drew Vosefski spearheaded the Greater Latrobe boys volleyball program in 2000, the Wildcats have enjoyed considerable success. They have claimed four section titles, frequently qualifying for the WPIAL postseason, including last season.

This year could be among the best in program history, though, as the Wildcats return a talented and experienced group, while also dropping from Class 3A to 2A.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.