Since Drew Vosefski spearheaded the Greater Latrobe boys volleyball program in 2000, the Wildcats have enjoyed considerable success. They have claimed four section titles, frequently qualifying for the WPIAL postseason, including last season.
This year could be among the best in program history, though, as the Wildcats return a talented and experienced group, while also dropping from Class 3A to 2A.
“We are quite optimistic about this season,” said Vosefski. “We have a bunch of seasoned veterans … we have a lot of underclassmen that are showing great signs of skilled maturity to help out the cause this year.
“Our goal is to run the table,” Vosefski boldly stated. “We think we have the ability, the personnel, and the willpower to win the section, win the WPIAL, and be very competitive in the state round.”
In 2022, the Wildcats went 8-8 overall, including 6-6 in the section. Finishing in fourth place, they reached the WPIAL 3A playoffs, but fell to No. 7 Upper St. Clair in the first round.
While top outside hitters Brennan Ward and Enzo Rodi graduated, the vast majority of contributors return in 2023.
Leading the way will be senior Tyler Nelson and junior Sam Kiesel. Nelson has shifted from middle hitter to the outside, while Kiesel has transitioned from the right side to outside.
“Has just progressed his ability and skills in leaps and bounds this year,” Vosefski said of Kiesel.
Other notable returners include seniors Josh Havrilla, Ruben Rojas, Rocco Marino and Isiac Wazo. Havrilla, a setter, is a St. Vincent College commit, Wazo, a middle hitter, is a walk-on at St. Francis University, while Marino has also garnered college interest.
Players who are expected to take on bigger roles this year include seniors Tyler Mondock and Cameron Baker, junior Jacob Elliot, and sophomores Eric Bisignani and Owan Ward.
“We are a much tighter team this year. The guys just seem to have a group mentality that’s all for one and one for all,” Vosefski noted.
While Wazo recovers from a shoulder injury, Ward and Mondock will battle for playing time in the middle, and both have proven capable in their opportunities.
“It may end up being a platoon situation where whoever is playing the best in practice the day before the match may end up being the starter,” Vosefski said.
Vosefski’s squad will also have a drastically different alignment this year, as the Wildcats have shifted to a 6-2, which utilizes two setters on the court at the same time. Havrilla possesses a tremendous vertical, while the other setter, Bisignani, stands 6-foot-4. Thus, both are not only skilled at setting up their teammates, but they can also make plays on other spots on the floor.
“Some of the guys are used to getting set by Josh over the last two years, so they’ll be with him in the rotation most of the time. Some of the newer guys will get Eric, and they’ve only known Eric,” Vosefski detailed.
“We are a fairly tall team, and we are a very quick team,” the longtime coach added.
Now residing in Class 2A Section 2, the Wildcats will compete against Armstrong, Deer Lakes, Gateway, Mars Area, and rival Derry Area. While the Gators are the reigning section champs, the matchups against the Trojans will likely be the most anticipated for GL.
“It’s just kind of fun having them twice in the same year because you have that built-in rivalry,” Vosefski said.
While the Wildcats will commence the section ledger at home against Deer Lakes on April 4, they already have posted several impressive showings.
