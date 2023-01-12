Every time winter comes around, I have only to remember back to my years during the ’60s when my uncle introduced me to the Laurel Mountains at a resort known as the Laurel Mountain Ski Resort. It seems like years ago we visited that tourist attraction to enjoy the great outdoors.

Our family referred to him as Uncle Richard even though he wasn’t our real uncle. He was just a gentleman who worked alongside my father at Koppers Company in Pittsburgh. The two became very good friends and I became somewhat of a son to him.

