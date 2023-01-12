Every time winter comes around, I have only to remember back to my years during the ’60s when my uncle introduced me to the Laurel Mountains at a resort known as the Laurel Mountain Ski Resort. It seems like years ago we visited that tourist attraction to enjoy the great outdoors.
Our family referred to him as Uncle Richard even though he wasn’t our real uncle. He was just a gentleman who worked alongside my father at Koppers Company in Pittsburgh. The two became very good friends and I became somewhat of a son to him.
We probably spent more trips to the slopes especially during the months when large amounts of snow had fallen. Since Uncle Richard was a master of the sport and yours truly a novice, many times he would head for the slopes, and I would be left near the lodge waiting for an instructor to give me lessons in the learning process that would take several weeks. What I learned was this.
Here’s a tip. Get a season pass and head to the mountains as often as you can. The old saying applies here – Practice makes perfect. If the snow is good, you can ski all day. If it is terrible, have a drink of your choice and sit back and enjoy the scenery. Paying upfront provides an incentive to get your money’s worth and ski as much as you can.
If a season’s pass isn’t in your budget, see if your local mountain offers a bundle package that gives you a discount for buying a certain number of days in advance. Take lessons. If you are a beginner like me, your instructor will teach you proper form and help you avoid bad habits from developing. Lessons can be expensive, however, so you should also check if your local mountain has a weekly group clinic for adults.
Buy your own boots. Do not rent them. They may fit improperly and slide around inside the shoe as you’re attempting to ski downhill. Make sure your boots are molded to your foot shape. The boot should be very snug. A foot fitter in a shop can fit you properly. Believe me when I state that when boots are fitted properly, skiing will be so much easier and less painful.
Before you commit to fully engaging in the sport, rent skis. The best time to buy skiing clothes and gear is at the end of the season when everything goes on sale, so if you are interested in getting into the sport but want to save money, make your investment then. The other place you can look for discounted ski gear is in your local ski shop. These sales usually happen in October and November every year. As far as the resorts, look for mom-and-pop type stores. Prices will be cheaper concerning rentals, lessons, etc.
The key to improving your beginner skills is to find people you trust who are better than you and ski with them. That was my plan when Uncle Richard and I went to Laurel Mountain Ski Resort.
On the other hand, skiing solo can be just as fun. It will allow you to focus on your form rather than your speed and trying to keep up with your friends.
Control your skis. Don’t let your skis control you. That’s how I got a sprained ankle and terminated weeks of lessons and further participation with my uncle. Stay on the groomed snow first. If you stray away from the hardened path, controlling your skis will be harder. Avoid getting stuck or unable to get where you are going.
As most of us take to the slopes, staying warm is a top priority. Dress in layers. Wear insulated jackets and pants. Wear wool socks. Avoid cotton. And don’t be tempted to wear super thick socks. Thin ski socks result in a better boot fit and allow your feet to breathe.
Apply sunscreen. Wear ski goggles and a helmet. Wear mittens instead of gloves. Hope these tips helped you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.