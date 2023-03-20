The St. Vincent women’s lacrosse team extended its winning streak to three games with an 18-6 victory over visiting Wilson College at UPMC Field.

The St. Vincent (3-1) offense was led by junior Bridget Doyle, who totaled six goals and nine assists for a career-high 15 points. Doyle’s nice performance was complemented by a balanced SVC offensive attack that saw seven different players score at least one goal and eight record at least one point, while outshooting Wilson (4-2) by a 36-16 margin.

