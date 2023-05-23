The Pirates (7-2) recently scored two wins in consecutive days against the Yankees (3-5) in Latrobe Little League action.
In a game Sunday, May 21, the Pirates scored early and often in a 14-6 victory.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Pirates (7-2) recently scored two wins in consecutive days against the Yankees (3-5) in Latrobe Little League action.
In a game Sunday, May 21, the Pirates scored early and often in a 14-6 victory.
The Yankees stormed out to an early 3-0 lead before the Pirates plated one run in the home half of the first inning and six more in the second inning to take a 7-3 lead. The Yankees cut into the lead with a three-run third inning to trim the margin to 7-6 but they couldn’t close the gap any further. The Pirates scored four runs in the home half of the third inning and three more in the fourth inning for an eventual 14-6 victory.
Jaxon Makrevski had two singles for the Pirates and scored once. He was complemented by teammates Cael Brown (one single), Camden Dunlap (one single, two runs), Carson Dunlap (two runs), Julien Duperree (one double), Kaleb Duperree (one single, one run), Dylan Hantz (two runs), Tanner Huemme (one single, one run), Kaden Miney (one single, two runs), Cael Ruffner (one run) and Fletcher Wnek (one single, two runs).
Nico Scalise had two singles and scored twice for the Yankees. Teammate Hunter Myers had one single and scored twice while MacCauley Cravener singled and scored one run. Mason Dlugos also scored one run for the team.
Brown was the winning pitcher for the Pirates as he struck out three batters and walked two. He was relieved by Makrevski, who fanned two and walked one.
Scalise was the losing pitcher for the Yankees as he struck out three and issued three free passes. He was relieved by Ollie Bryer III, who fanned three and gave up one base on balls.
The game played one day prior on Saturday, May 20, was a polar opposite as the Pirates topped the Yankees in a low-scoring affair, winning 3-1.
The Pirates jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before the Yankees plated one run in the home half of the first inning, cutting the lead to one run. The Pirates added one run in the top of the fourth inning en route to a 3-1 win.
Wnek scored two runs for the Pirates while Huemme scored one run. The Pirates had four hits for the game – all singles – from Julien and Kaleb Duperree, and Makrevski and Miney.
Dlugos scored the lone run for the Yankees. Myers and Scalise had one single apiece for the losing team.
Wnek was the winning pitcher for the Pirates as he fanned seven and walked two. He was relieved by Brown, who struck out one batter and issued one free pass.
Myers was the losing pitcher for the Yankees, striking out nine batters and walking two. Logan Boring came in as a relief pitcher, striking out two batters while issuing one free pass.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.