Cam Dominick’s gem on the mound led Latrobe to another victory.
Dominick guided the Jethawks to their fifth consecutive victory, as Latrobe blanked Young Township, 3-0, during a Westmoreland County American League Baseball game played Wednesday at Legion-Keener Field.
Dominick tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout in the victory. He finished with six strikeouts and two walks, as Latrobe won its fifth straight game. Latrobe upped its record to 7-2 overall and 5-1 in league play, falling only to Hollidaysburg in the exhibition season-opener, and Derry during the first game of league play 10 days ago. Since then, Latrobe has won five in a row and seven of eight overall.
Latrobe will step out of league play this weekend to participate in the Ohio Bruisers exhibition tournament in Jefferson, Ohio.
The Jethawks play two tournament games on Friday, against Conneault (Ohio) at 1 p.m. and Wesleyville, Ohio, at 4 p.m. Latrobe plays two more games on Saturday, versus Moro/Elite at 10 a.m. and Braman, Ohio, at 4 p.m., before meeting the Erie Outlaws at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Latrobe returns to league play at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mount Pleasant. The Jethawks routed Mount Pleasant, 10-3, on June 18.
Ben Anderson supported Dominick offensively with a triple, a double and a run scored. Jake Bradish also singled twice and Ethan Boring doubled for Latrobe, which produced three runs on six hits.
Hepler and Ethan Prugh had the lone hits for Young Township. Prugh also took the loss, striking out three and walking two in five innings.
Latrobe scored two runs in the bottom of the first before adding insurance in the fourth.
That’s all Dominick needed for his victory.
Clay Petrosky led off the game for Latrobe with a walk, and Vinny Amatucci produced a one-out single. Anderson’s triple to deep right field drove in a pair to give Latrobe the early two-run lead.
Anderson led off the fourth with a double and Bradish followed with a single. Then, the Jethawks called for a suicide squeeze with Logan Gustafson at the plate. Anderson stole home, as the catcher didn’t field the pitch cleanly, setting the eventual final.
———
Young Twp. Latrobe ab r h ab r h
Hepler 3 0 1 Petrosky 1 1 0 Fairman 3 0 0 Boring 3 0 1 Yard 2 0 0 Dominick 0 0 0 Prugh 2 0 1 Amatucci 3 0 1 Bertalino 2 0 0 Rafferty 3 1 0 Templeton 1 0 0 Anderson 2 1 2 Cobal 2 0 0 Bradish 3 0 2 Gaston 1 0 0 Short 3 0 0 Hrcha 2 0 0 Gustafson 2 0 0 Slapnoski 2 0 0 Knupp 1 0 0 Bonnoni 0 0 0 Clair 2 0 0 Danilsi 2 0 0
Totals 22 0 2 Totals 23 3 6Young Twp. 000 000 0 — 0 2 0Latrobe 200 100 x — 3 6 0 Doubles: Anderson, Boring (L) Triples: Anderson (L) Strikeouts by: Dominick-6 (L) Base on balls by: Dominick-2 (L) Winning pitcher: Cam Dominick Losing pitcher: Ethan Prugh
