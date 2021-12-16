Troy Dolan did it all as a standout wrestler at Derry Area.
Now he’s adding to his coaching resume.
Dolan earned his first-ever varsity coaching victory this past weekend, and he recorded his first win in sub-section, dual meet action, as the Trojans blasted host Elizabeth Forward, 51-12, during a WPIAL Class 2A, sub-section 3B match on Wednesday.
Dolan, the assistant middle school wrestling coach last season, replaced Mike Weinell, who resigned in June after more than a decade leading the program. Derry Area went 3-2 this past weekend during Dolan’s varsity coaching debut at the annual Babbit Duals held at River Valley, which is the former Blairsville-Saltsburg School District. Now, Dolan — the three-time high school state champion, who finished 170-9 at Derry Area — is 4-2 overall and more importantly, 1-0 in sub-section action.
Dolan’s Trojans rolled to victory against Elizabeth Forward on Wednesday. The Trojans won four of the six contested matches, including three by pinfall. Dylan Klim earned a pin at 116 pounds, as did Christian Hirak (160) and Jacob Marks at 172 pounds. Giovanni Beatrice won by decision at 120 pounds, while Zander Nuttall (132), Charlie Banks (138), Zach Panichelle (145), Nathan Barkley (189), Collin Barkley (215) and Jake Taylor (285) secured forfeit victories.
Klim pinned Landon Jackson in 1:16 at 106 pounds, while Beatrice scored a narrow 5-4 win against Emanuel Gardner at 120. Hirak made quick work of Blake Caruso with a 26-second pinfall victory, while Jacob Marks also pinned Sam MacDonald in 2:43. Derry Area’s Brett Klim suffered a loss by pinfall in 1:01 at 126 pounds. Derrick Moffet was also pinned by Caiden Brock of Elizabeth Forward in 1:42 at 152 pounds.
Derry Area will briefly step out of section play for the Trojans’ annual rivalry match against Greater Latrobe, 7:30 p.m. Monday at Derry Area. The Trojans are back in sub-section action, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at home against Yough.
———
DERRY AREA 51,
ELIZABETH FWD. 12
106 — Dylan Klim (Derry Area) p. Landon Jackson, 1:16
113 — No match
120 — Giovanni Beatrice (Derry Area) d. Emanuel Gardner, 5-4
126 — Dylan Bruce (Elizabeth Forward) p. Brett Klim, 1:01
132 — Zander Nuttall (Derry Area) won by forfeit
138 — Charlie Banks (Derry Area) won by forfeit
145 — Zach Panichelle (Derry Area) won by forfeit
152 — Caiden Brock (Elizabeth Forward) p. Derrick Moffet, 1:42
160 — Christian Hirak (Derry Area) p. Blake Caruso, 0:26
172 — Jacob Marks (Derry Area) p. Sam MacDonald, 2:43
189 — Nathan Barkley (Derry Area) won by forfeit
215 — Collin Barkley (Derry Area) won by forfeit
285 — Jake Taylor (Derry Area) won by forfeit
