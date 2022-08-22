This upcoming weekend will see the Team USA National Championships being played at Glengarry Golf Links.
And as part of the championships on Aug. 29, the city of Latrobe will host Doc Giffin Day.
Giffin for 50 years worked as an assistant to Latrobe native and golfing great Arnold Palmer. Giffin worked to schedule events, press, worked with charities and was a general jack of all trades for all things relating to Palmer.
“In Doc Giffin’s day, he created public relations for sports stars,” said Randy Tantlinger, president of Victory Sport & Entertainment, who is organizing the event. “There was no sports marketing. There wasn’t sports PR. Doc created the template for it and he did it with class and dignity. The main thing that we are trying to articulate in Latrobe is the fact that Arnold Palmer raised hundreds of millions of dollars for charities to help people across the world. That was all funneled through Doc Giffin.”
It is one of many reasons that Giffin should be and will be celebrated on Aug. 29.
“At the age of 92, a month ago we were at Latrobe Country Club to play in an event and Doc was there,” Tantlinger said. “It was when we told him that the mayor of Latrobe had declared Aug. 29 Doc Giffin Day. We didn’t know how he was going to respond. He was tickled pink. We told him that he was going to get the key to the city and his quote was, ‘that is great, Arnold has a whole wall of keys from across the world. So this will be my first one.” And then the 92-year-old man went, ‘yeah!’ It inspired 100 people at the SpringHill Suites to stand and applaud. He is the nicest gentleman. He is the realest gentleman. He is a throwback to that old-school sports. At the end of the day, he made Mr. Palmer so accessible to the world. It could have been handled a different way. He could have said to submit your requests in writing.”
The celebration of Doc Giffin will be a multi-part salute.
“We will play golf at the Latrobe Country Club,” Tantlinger said. “It is a closed event, however, if someone would like to participate and play golf on Doc Giffin Day, it is $125 to play on the hallowed grounds of Latrobe Country Club. To register to play, they can call me, Randy Tattlinger, at 412-628-1792. If they would like to come to the SpringHill Suites on Sunday, Aug. 28, we will be doing testimonials. Former CBS and Golf Channel Hall of Fame golf announcer Jim Kelly is flying in to emcee everything. It will be $50 to attend this and those tickets are limited.”
Those who are interested can participate in either or both events and more information can be found at https://www.teamusaworldwideamateurgolfchampionships.com/national-championships1.html.
Occurring with the Giffin event is the Team USA National Championships.
“Aug. 27, 28 and 29 in Latrobe I’m primarily promoting the Team USA Worldwide Amateur Golf Championship National Championships,” Tantlinger said. “With that event, we are going to have close to 50 amateur golfers coming in from across the United States to compete in five handicap flights. Those gentlemen that win their flights will be part of Team USA and they will travel to Scotland next April to play Team Scotland in the St. Andrews area.
Wrapped into the event is Doc Giffin Day. I’m very excited about that. I grew up in Latrobe. I currently work as a consultant with the Arnold Palmer Golf Course design company. Like everybody from Latrobe, I love Arnold Palmer.”
For more information on the Team USA National Championships, go to https://www.teamusaworldwideamateurgolfchampionships.com/national-championships1.html
