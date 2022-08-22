doc-giffin-and-palmer_orig copy.jpg

Arnold Palmer with Doc Giffin. Latrobe will host Doc Giffin Day on Aug. 29.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

This upcoming weekend will see the Team USA National Championships being played at Glengarry Golf Links.

And as part of the championships on Aug. 29, the city of Latrobe will host Doc Giffin Day.

