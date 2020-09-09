WEDNESDAY (9TH)

High School

Boys Golf

Derry Area at Norwin (Youghiogheny Country Club), 2:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Southmoreland at Derry Area (Latrobe Elks), 3 p.m.

Geibel Catholic at Ligonier Valley (Champion Lakes), 3 p.m.

Cross-Country

Altoona Area, Gateway at Gr. Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Rec Baseball

Latrobe-Derry Area

Teener League Fall Ball

(Rosa-Oglietti Park)

Krinock vs. Redinger and Sons, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY (10TH)

High School

Boys Golf

Gr. Latrobe at Indiana Area (Indiana Country Club), 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Geibel (Pleasant Valley), 2:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Gr. Latrobe at Kiski Area, 3:30 p.m.

Derry Area at Greensburg Salem, 3:30 p.m.

Rec Baseball

Latrobe-Derry

Old-Timers

(Rosa-Oglietti Park)

LCD vs. Palko’s, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY (11TH)

High School

Football

Gr. Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

North Catholic at Derry Area, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor Area at Blairsville, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Gr. Latrobe at Norwin (Youghiogheny Country Club), 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY (12TH)

High School

JV Football

Penn-Trafford at Gr. Latrobe, 10 a.m.

Derry Area at North Catholic, 10 a.m.

Rec Baseball

Latrobe-Derry

Old-Timers

(Rosa-Oglietti Park)

Heat Siphon vs. Nut House, 1 p.m.

Pinnacle vs. C&M, 4 p.m.

Dino’s vs. Watt’s Mack, 7 p.m.

Teener League Fall Ball

Evergreen vs. Hamacher, 10 a.m.

55-Older

Senior Division

(All games start at 9:30 a.m.)

Senuta Pro vs. Hartman-Graziano (Shrum Field)

Blue Sky vs. McCabe (New Derry)

Wellington vs. Latrobe Legion (Derry Area HS)

SUNDAY (13TH)

Rec Baseball

Latrobe-Derry

Old-Timers

(Rosa-Oglietti Park)

Palombo’s vs. Pit Stop, 2 p.m.

White’s vs. Billy’s, 5 p.m.

Teener League Fall Ball

Hamacher vs. Army-Navy, 9 a.m.

Frederick vs. L-DOT, 11 a.m.

