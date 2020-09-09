WEDNESDAY (9TH)
High School
Boys Golf
Derry Area at Norwin (Youghiogheny Country Club), 2:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Southmoreland at Derry Area (Latrobe Elks), 3 p.m.
Geibel Catholic at Ligonier Valley (Champion Lakes), 3 p.m.
Cross-Country
Altoona Area, Gateway at Gr. Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Rec Baseball
Latrobe-Derry Area
Teener League Fall Ball
(Rosa-Oglietti Park)
Krinock vs. Redinger and Sons, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY (10TH)
High School
Boys Golf
Gr. Latrobe at Indiana Area (Indiana Country Club), 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Geibel (Pleasant Valley), 2:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Gr. Latrobe at Kiski Area, 3:30 p.m.
Derry Area at Greensburg Salem, 3:30 p.m.
Rec Baseball
Latrobe-Derry
Old-Timers
(Rosa-Oglietti Park)
LCD vs. Palko’s, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY (11TH)
High School
Football
Gr. Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
North Catholic at Derry Area, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Apollo-Ridge, 7 p.m.
Penns Manor Area at Blairsville, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Gr. Latrobe at Norwin (Youghiogheny Country Club), 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY (12TH)
High School
JV Football
Penn-Trafford at Gr. Latrobe, 10 a.m.
Derry Area at North Catholic, 10 a.m.
Rec Baseball
Latrobe-Derry
Old-Timers
(Rosa-Oglietti Park)
Heat Siphon vs. Nut House, 1 p.m.
Pinnacle vs. C&M, 4 p.m.
Dino’s vs. Watt’s Mack, 7 p.m.
Teener League Fall Ball
Evergreen vs. Hamacher, 10 a.m.
55-Older
Senior Division
(All games start at 9:30 a.m.)
Senuta Pro vs. Hartman-Graziano (Shrum Field)
Blue Sky vs. McCabe (New Derry)
Wellington vs. Latrobe Legion (Derry Area HS)
SUNDAY (13TH)
Rec Baseball
Latrobe-Derry
Old-Timers
(Rosa-Oglietti Park)
Palombo’s vs. Pit Stop, 2 p.m.
White’s vs. Billy’s, 5 p.m.
Teener League Fall Ball
Hamacher vs. Army-Navy, 9 a.m.
Frederick vs. L-DOT, 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.