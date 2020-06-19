FRIDAY (19TH)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County Independent Baseball League

Yough at Latrobe, (Legion-Keener), 6 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area

Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

St. Joe’s Club vs. F.O. Eagles, 5:30 p.m.

VFW vs. St. Anthony, 8 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Yankees vs. Pirates, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY (20th)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County Independent Baseball League

Yough at Young Township, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m

Latrobe-Derry Area

Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Nakles vs. Frontier Club, 10 a.m.

Cooperstown Vets vs. F.O. Eagles, 1 p.m.

Heat Siphon vs. St. Joe’s Club, 4 p.m.

Bardine’s vs. St. Anthony, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY (21st)

Rec Baseball

Westmoreland County Independent Baseball League

Hemp. East at Latrobe, doubleheader (Legion-Keener), 1 and 3 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area

Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Cooperstown Vets vs. Derry Ukes, 1 p.m.

Heat Siphon vs. VFW, 4 p.m.

Frontier Club vs. Bardine’s 7 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Rockies vs. Tigers, 4 p.m.

Pirates vs. Phillies, 7 p.m.

MONDAY (22nd)

Rec Baseball

Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League

Bushy Run at Latrobe (Legion-Keener), 6 p.m.

Hempfield East at Murrysville, 6 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at West Hempfield, 6 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

St. Joe’s Club vs. St. Anthony, 5:30 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Yankees vs. Red Sox, 7 p.m.

TUESDAY (23rd)

Rec Baseball

Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League

Derry at Yough (Sutersville Field), 6 p.m.

Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League

Rosa-Oglietti Park

Derry Ukes vs. Heat Siphon, 5:30 p.m.

VFW vs. Cooperstown Vets, 8 p.m.

Latrobe Little League

Phillies vs. Rockies, 7 p.m.

