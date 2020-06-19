FRIDAY (19TH)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County Independent Baseball League
Yough at Latrobe, (Legion-Keener), 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area
Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
St. Joe’s Club vs. F.O. Eagles, 5:30 p.m.
VFW vs. St. Anthony, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Yankees vs. Pirates, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY (20th)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County Independent Baseball League
Yough at Young Township, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m
Latrobe-Derry Area
Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Nakles vs. Frontier Club, 10 a.m.
Cooperstown Vets vs. F.O. Eagles, 1 p.m.
Heat Siphon vs. St. Joe’s Club, 4 p.m.
Bardine’s vs. St. Anthony, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY (21st)
Rec Baseball
Westmoreland County Independent Baseball League
Hemp. East at Latrobe, doubleheader (Legion-Keener), 1 and 3 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area
Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Cooperstown Vets vs. Derry Ukes, 1 p.m.
Heat Siphon vs. VFW, 4 p.m.
Frontier Club vs. Bardine’s 7 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Rockies vs. Tigers, 4 p.m.
Pirates vs. Phillies, 7 p.m.
MONDAY (22nd)
Rec Baseball
Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League
Bushy Run at Latrobe (Legion-Keener), 6 p.m.
Hempfield East at Murrysville, 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at West Hempfield, 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
St. Joe’s Club vs. St. Anthony, 5:30 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Yankees vs. Red Sox, 7 p.m.
TUESDAY (23rd)
Rec Baseball
Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League
Derry at Yough (Sutersville Field), 6 p.m.
Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League
Rosa-Oglietti Park
Derry Ukes vs. Heat Siphon, 5:30 p.m.
VFW vs. Cooperstown Vets, 8 p.m.
Latrobe Little League
Phillies vs. Rockies, 7 p.m.
