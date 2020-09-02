WEDNESDAY (2nd)
High School
Boys Golf
Gr. Latrobe at Greensburg Salem (Hannastown), 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Derry Area at Greensburg Central Catholic (Mount Odin), 3:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley (Champion Lakes), 2:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Gr. Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m.
JV Golf
Thomas Jefferson at Gr. Latrobe (Glengarry), 2:30 p.m.
THURSDAY (3rd)
High School
Boys Golf
Derry Area at Mount Pleasant Area (Norvelt Golf Course), 2:15 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Yough (Madison Course), 2:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Jeannette at Derry Area, 3:30 p.m.
Rec Baseball
Latrobe-Derry
Old-Timers
(Rosa-Oglietti Park)
Heat Siphon vs. Latrobe Cent. Dist., 7 p.m.
FRIDAY (4th)
High School
Boys Golf
Gr. Latrobe at Armstrong (Kittanning Country Club), 3 p.m.
Girls Golf
Mount Pleasant Area at Derry Area (Latrobe Elks), 3 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic (Mount Odin), 3:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Gr. Latrobe at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY (5TH)
Latrobe-Derry
Old-Timers
(Rosa-Oglietti Park)
Watt’s Mack vs. Palko’s, 1 p.m.
Palombo’s vs. White’s, 4 p.m.
Pit Stop vs. C&M, 7 p.m.
55-older
Senior Division
(All games at 9:30 a.m.)
Blue Sky vs. Wellington (Shrum)
Latrobe vs. Senuta Pro (New Derry)
Hartman-Graz vs. Merlin (Derry Area HS)
SUNDAY (6TH)
Latrobe-Derry
Old-Timers
(Rosa-Oglietti Park)
Billy’s vs. Pinnacle, 2 p.m.
Dino’s vs. Nut House, 5 p.m.
