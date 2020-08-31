MONDAY (31st)
High School
Boys Golf
Gr. Latrobe at Garrison Tournament (Latrobe Country Club), 10 a.m.
Greensburg Central Catholic at Derry Area (Latrobe Elks), 3 p.m.
Girls Golf
Derry Area at Ligonier Valley (Champion Lakes), 3 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Derry Area at Indiana Area, 4:30 p.m.
TUESDAY (1st)
High School
Boys Golf
Yough at Derry Area (Latrobe Elks), 3 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley (Champion Lakes), 3 p.m.
Girls Tennis
South Park at Derry Area, 3:30 p.m.
JV Golf
Fox Chapel at Gr. Latrobe (Glengarry Golf Links), 2:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY (2nd)
High School
Boys Golf
Gr. Latrobe at Greensburg Salem (Hannastown), 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Derry Area at Greensburg Central Catholic (Mount Odin), 3:30 p.m.
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley (Champion Lakes), 2:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Gr. Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m.
JV Golf
Thomas Jefferson at Gr. Latrobe (Glengarry), 2:30 p.m.
