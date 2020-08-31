MONDAY (31st)

High School

Boys Golf

Gr. Latrobe at Garrison Tournament (Latrobe Country Club), 10 a.m.

Greensburg Central Catholic at Derry Area (Latrobe Elks), 3 p.m.

Girls Golf

Derry Area at Ligonier Valley (Champion Lakes), 3 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Derry Area at Indiana Area, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY (1st)

High School

Boys Golf

Yough at Derry Area (Latrobe Elks), 3 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley (Champion Lakes), 3 p.m.

Girls Tennis

South Park at Derry Area, 3:30 p.m.

JV Golf

Fox Chapel at Gr. Latrobe (Glengarry Golf Links), 2:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY (2nd)

High School

Boys Golf

Gr. Latrobe at Greensburg Salem (Hannastown), 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Derry Area at Greensburg Central Catholic (Mount Odin), 3:30 p.m.

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley (Champion Lakes), 2:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Gr. Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 3:30 p.m.

JV Golf

Thomas Jefferson at Gr. Latrobe (Glengarry), 2:30 p.m.

