THURSDAY (3rd)

High School

Boys Golf

Derry Area at Mount Pleasant Area (Norvelt Golf Course), 2:15 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Yough (Madison Course), 2:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Jeannette at Derry Area, 3:30 p.m.

Rec Baseball

Latrobe-Derry

Old-Timers

(Rosa-Oglietti Park)

Heat Siphon vs. Latrobe Cent. Dist., 7 p.m.

FRIDAY (4th)

High School

Boys Golf

Gr. Latrobe at Armstrong (Kittanning Country Club), 3 p.m.

Girls Golf

Mount Pleasant Area at Derry Area (Latrobe Elks), 3 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Central Catholic (Mount Odin), 3:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Gr. Latrobe at North Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

SATURDAY (5TH)

Latrobe-Derry

Old-Timers

(Rosa-Oglietti Park)

Watt’s Mack vs. Palko’s, 1 p.m.

Palombo’s vs. White’s, 4 p.m.

Pit Stop vs. C&M, 7 p.m.

55-older

Senior Division

(All games at 9:30 a.m.)

Blue Sky vs. Wellington (Shrum)

Latrobe vs. Senuta Pro (New Derry)

Hartman-Graz vs. Merlin (Derry Area HS)

SUNDAY (6TH)

Latrobe-Derry

Old-Timers

(Rosa-Oglietti Park)

Billy’s vs. Pinnacle, 2 p.m.

Dino’s vs. Nut House, 5 p.m.

