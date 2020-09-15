TUESDAY (15th)

High School

Boys Golf

Hempfield Area at Gr. Latrobe (Latrobe Country Club), 3:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Derry Area at Geibel (Pleasant Valley Country Club), 3:30 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Area at Ligonier Valley, (Champion Lakes), 3 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Gr. Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Cross-Country

Gr. Latrobe, Derry Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Gr. Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Derry Area, 7:30 p.m.

Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Rec Baseball

Latrobe-Derry Area

Teener League Fall Ball

(Rosa-Oglietti Park)

Dairy Queen vs. Evergreen, 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY (16th)

High School

Boys Soccer

Derry Area at Ligonier Valley, (Weller Field) 5 p.m.

Boys Golf

Armstrong at Gr. Latrobe (Latrobe Country Club), 3:30 p.m.

Derry Area at Gbg. Cent. Cath. (Mount Odin), 3:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Penn-Trafford at Gr. Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Gr. Latrobe at Section Singles Tournament (Franklin Regional), 11:15 a.m.

Derry Area at Section Singles Tournament (Valley)

Field Hockey

Woodland Hills at Gr. Latrobe, 8 p.m.

JV Golf

Gr. Latrobe at Franklin Regional Tournament (Meadowink), noon

JH Football

Gr. Latrobe at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Derry Area, 6 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.

JH Boys Soccer

Gr. Latrobe at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

Derry Area at Gbg. Cent. Cath., 3:30 p.m.

JH Girls Soccer

Kiski Area at Gr. Latrobe, 4 p.m.

JH Cross-Country

Gr. Latrobe at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.

Rec Baseball

Latrobe-Derry Area

Teener League Fall Ball

(Rosa-Oglietti Park)

Army-Navy vs. Frederick, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY (17th)

High School

Boys Golf

Gr. Latrobe at Hempfield Area (Gbg. Country Club), 3:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Gbg. Cent. Cath. at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Gr. Latrobe at Section Singles Tournament (Franklin Regional), 11:15 a.m.

Derry Area at Section Singles Tournament (Valley)

Girls Volleyball

Derry Area at Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.

JH Boys Soccer

Gr. Latrobe at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.

Greensburg Salem at Derry Area, 3:45 p.m.

JH Girls Soccer

Penn Hills at Gr. Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Rec Baseball

Latrobe-Derry

Old-Timers League

(Rosa-Oglietti Park)

Billy’s vs. Palombo’s, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY (18TH)

High School

Football

Gr. Latrobe at Mount Pleasant Area, 7 p.m.

Derry Area at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Frazier, 7 p.m.

Blairsville at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Boys Golf

Gbg. Cent. Cath. at Ligonier Valley (Champion Lakes), 3 p.m.

