TUESDAY (15th)
High School
Boys Golf
Hempfield Area at Gr. Latrobe (Latrobe Country Club), 3:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
Derry Area at Geibel (Pleasant Valley Country Club), 3:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Area at Ligonier Valley, (Champion Lakes), 3 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Gr. Latrobe at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Cross-Country
Gr. Latrobe, Derry Area at Franklin Regional, 4 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Greensburg Salem, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Gr. Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Derry Area, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Rec Baseball
Latrobe-Derry Area
Teener League Fall Ball
(Rosa-Oglietti Park)
Dairy Queen vs. Evergreen, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY (16th)
High School
Boys Soccer
Derry Area at Ligonier Valley, (Weller Field) 5 p.m.
Boys Golf
Armstrong at Gr. Latrobe (Latrobe Country Club), 3:30 p.m.
Derry Area at Gbg. Cent. Cath. (Mount Odin), 3:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Penn-Trafford at Gr. Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Gr. Latrobe at Section Singles Tournament (Franklin Regional), 11:15 a.m.
Derry Area at Section Singles Tournament (Valley)
Field Hockey
Woodland Hills at Gr. Latrobe, 8 p.m.
JV Golf
Gr. Latrobe at Franklin Regional Tournament (Meadowink), noon
JH Football
Gr. Latrobe at Norwin, 3:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Derry Area, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at South Allegheny, 4 p.m.
JH Boys Soccer
Gr. Latrobe at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
Derry Area at Gbg. Cent. Cath., 3:30 p.m.
JH Girls Soccer
Kiski Area at Gr. Latrobe, 4 p.m.
JH Cross-Country
Gr. Latrobe at Gateway, 3:30 p.m.
Rec Baseball
Latrobe-Derry Area
Teener League Fall Ball
(Rosa-Oglietti Park)
Army-Navy vs. Frederick, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY (17th)
High School
Boys Golf
Gr. Latrobe at Hempfield Area (Gbg. Country Club), 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Gbg. Cent. Cath. at Ligonier Valley, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Gr. Latrobe at Section Singles Tournament (Franklin Regional), 11:15 a.m.
Derry Area at Section Singles Tournament (Valley)
Girls Volleyball
Derry Area at Steel Valley, 4:45 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Valley, 7:30 p.m.
JH Boys Soccer
Gr. Latrobe at Penn Hills, 4 p.m.
Greensburg Salem at Derry Area, 3:45 p.m.
JH Girls Soccer
Penn Hills at Gr. Latrobe, 4 p.m.
Rec Baseball
Latrobe-Derry
Old-Timers League
(Rosa-Oglietti Park)
Billy’s vs. Palombo’s, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY (18TH)
High School
Football
Gr. Latrobe at Mount Pleasant Area, 7 p.m.
Derry Area at Deer Lakes, 7 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Frazier, 7 p.m.
Blairsville at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Boys Golf
Gbg. Cent. Cath. at Ligonier Valley (Champion Lakes), 3 p.m.
