District Schedule
SATURDAY (25th)
High School
Boys' Basketball
Gbg. Salem at Valley (exh.), 3 p.m.
Mount Pleasant vs. Montour (exh. Seneca Valley), 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Greater Latrobe at West Branch Area Tournament (exh.), 8 a.m.
Mount Pleasant at Bedford Area Tournament (exh.), 10 a.m.
Swimming
Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Hempfield Area, Gbg. Central Cath., Gbg. Salem, Mount Pleasant at Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships (exh., Derry Area), 10 a.m.
7th-8th Wrestling
Ligonier Valley at Portage Area (exh.), 9 a.m.
7th-8th Boys' Basketball
Gateway at Greater Latrobe, 4 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
St. Vincent at Wash. & Jeff., 3 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown at Seton Hill (McKenna Center), 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Pitt-Johnstown at Seton Hill (McKenna Center), 7 p.m.
Women's Basketball
St. Vincent at Wash. & Jeff., 1 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown at Seton Hill (McKenna Center), 1 p.m.
Swimming
Westminster at St. Vincent, 1 p.m.
Bowling
St. Vincent at AHIBC Tournament (exh., Nobile Manor Lanes, Pgh.)
SUNDAY (26th)
High School
Boys' Basketball
Westmoreland Sports Network Shootout
(Seton Hill Univ., Gbg.)
Saltsburg vs. Geibel Cath. (exh.), 3:30 p.m.
Derry Area vs. Gbg. Central Cath. (exh.), 5 p.m.
Penn Hills vs. Valley (exh.), 6:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Jeannette (exh.), 8 p.m.
Girls' Basketball
Westmoreland Sports Network Shootout
(Seton Hill Univ., Gbg.)
Gbg. Central Cath. vs. Serra Cath. (exh.), 12:30 p..m
Hempfield Area vs. Norwin (exh.), 2 p.m.
College
Bowling
St. Vincent at AHIBC Tournament (exh., Nobile Manor Lanes, Pgh.)
MONDAY (27th)
High School
Boys' Basketball
Ligonier Valley at Allegany, Md. (exh.), 7:30 p.m.
Girls' Basketball
Greater Latrobe at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Acad. at Derry Area, 7:15 p.m.
Windber Area at Ligonier Valley (exh.), 7:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Gbg. Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at McKeesport Area, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Greater Latrobe at Derry Area (exh.), 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 5 p.m.
Hockey
Greater Latrobe at Franklin Regional (Center Ice Arena, Delmont), 6 p.m.
Freshmen Boys' Basketball
Mount Pleasant at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
7th-8th Girls' Basketball
Windber Area at Ligonier Valley (exh.), 4 p.m.
TUESDAY (28th)
High School
Boys' Basketball
Connellsville at Greater Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Derry Area at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Gbg. Central Cath., 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Gbg. Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport Area at Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley (exh.), 7 p.m.
Girls' Basketball
Ligonier Valley at United, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield Area, 6 p.m.
Swimming
Connellsville at Greater Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Westmont-Hilltop at Ligonier Valley (Ligonier Valley YMCA). 4:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.
Rifle
Hempfield Area at Indiana Area, 3:30 p.m.
Freshmen Boys' Basketball
Greater Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Indiana Area at Ligonier Valley (exh.), 4 p.m.
Armstrong at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.
7th-8th Wrestling
Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.
7th-8th Girls' Basketball
Ligonier Valley at United, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY (29th)
High School
Wrestling
WPIAL Class AAA Team Championships
First Round
(Waynesburg Central High School)
Greater Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg Central vs. Peters Twp.-Pine-Richland winner, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Teams TBD, 7:30 p.m.
WPIAL Class AA Team Championships (Semifinals)
Boys' Basketball
Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.
Girls' Basketball
Riverview at Gbg. Central Cath., 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Gbg. Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Bowling
Greater Latrobe at Yough (VFW Post 8427), 3 p.m.
Hempfield Area at Penn-Trafford (Bowl Arena), 3:30 p.m.
7th-8th Boys' Basketball
Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 4 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
St. Vincent at Grove City, 7:30 p.m.
Seton Hill at Indiana Univ. of Pa., 7:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
St. VIncent at Grove City, 5:30 p.m.
Seton Hill at Indiana Univ. of Pa., 5:30 p.m.
THURSDAY (30th)
High School
Girls' Basketball
Uniontown at Greater Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Derry Area, 7:15 p.m.
Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Hempfield Area at Peters Twp., 2:30 p.m.
North Cath. at Gbg. Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Penn-Trafford at Greater Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Derry Area, 6 p.m.
Hempfield Area at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Burrell at Gbg. Salem (Greensburg YMCA), 4 p.m.
Hockey
Greater Latrobe at Baldwin (Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon), 9 p.m.
Rifle
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield Area (Keystone Rod & Gun), 3:30 p.m.
Junior Varsity Hockey
Greater Latrobe at Hempfield Area (Kirk S. Nevin Arena, Gbg.), 9:15 p.m.
Freshmen Boys' Basketball
Greater Latrobe at Gbg. Salem, 3:45 p.m.
7th-8th Hockey
Greater Latrobe at South Fayette (Mt. Lebanon Ice Center), 7:10 p.m.
7th-8th Girls' Basketball
Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY (31st)
High School
Boys' Basketball
Norwin at Greater Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Derry Area, 7:15 p.m.
United at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Hempfield Area at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. at Propel Munhall, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Girls' Basketball
Greater Latrobe at Franklin Regional (exh.), 6 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.
Freshmen Boys' Basketball
Gbg. Central Cath. at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.
7th-8th Boys' Basketball
United at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
Pro Hockey
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (PPG Arena), 7 p.m.
SATURDAY (1st)
High School
Wrestling
WPIAL Class AAA
Team Championships
(Norwin High School)
Semifinals
Teams TBD, 4 p.m.
Championship
Teams TBD, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Teams TBD, 6 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
Thiel at St. Vincent, 6 p.m.
Seton Hill at Clarion, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
Seton Hill Quad Meet (exh., McKenna Center), 10 a.m.
Women's Basketball
Thiel at St. Vincent, 4 p.m.
Seton Hill at Clarion, 1 p.m.
Swimming
St. Vincent at Penn State-Behrend (exh.), 1 p.m.
Women's Bowling
St. Vincent at Allegheny Mountain Conference Round Robin (Eastland Bowl, Erie)
SUNDAY (2nd)
Pro Hockey
Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30 p.m.
MONDAY (3rd)
High School
Boys' Basketball
District 6
Heritage Conference Championships
Semifinals
Opponent TBD at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls' Basketball
Greater Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Derry Area at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield Area at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Indiana Area, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at West Mifflin Area, 7:30 p.m.
Freshmen Boys' Basketball
Greater Latrobe at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.
