District Schedule

SATURDAY (25th)

High School

Boys' Basketball

Gbg. Salem at Valley (exh.), 3 p.m.
Mount Pleasant vs. Montour (exh. Seneca Valley), 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Greater Latrobe at West Branch Area Tournament (exh.), 8 a.m.
Mount Pleasant at Bedford Area Tournament (exh.), 10 a.m.

Swimming

Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Hempfield Area, Gbg. Central Cath., Gbg. Salem, Mount Pleasant at Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships (exh., Derry Area), 10 a.m.

7th-8th Wrestling

Ligonier Valley at Portage Area (exh.), 9 a.m.

7th-8th Boys' Basketball

Gateway at Greater Latrobe, 4 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

St. Vincent at Wash. & Jeff., 3 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown at Seton Hill (McKenna Center), 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Pitt-Johnstown at Seton Hill (McKenna Center), 7 p.m.

Women's Basketball

St. Vincent at Wash. & Jeff., 1 p.m.
Pitt-Johnstown at Seton Hill (McKenna Center), 1 p.m.

Swimming

Westminster at St. Vincent, 1 p.m.

Bowling

St. Vincent at AHIBC Tournament (exh., Nobile Manor Lanes, Pgh.)

SUNDAY (26th)

High School

Boys' Basketball

Westmoreland Sports Network Shootout

(Seton Hill Univ., Gbg.)

Saltsburg vs. Geibel Cath. (exh.), 3:30 p.m.
Derry Area vs. Gbg. Central Cath. (exh.), 5 p.m.
Penn Hills vs. Valley (exh.), 6:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford vs. Jeannette (exh.), 8 p.m.

Girls' Basketball

Westmoreland Sports Network Shootout

(Seton Hill Univ., Gbg.)

Gbg. Central Cath. vs. Serra Cath. (exh.), 12:30 p..m
Hempfield Area vs. Norwin (exh.), 2 p.m.

College

Bowling

St. Vincent at AHIBC Tournament (exh., Nobile Manor Lanes, Pgh.)

MONDAY (27th)

High School

Boys' Basketball

Ligonier Valley at Allegany, Md. (exh.), 7:30 p.m.

Girls' Basketball

Greater Latrobe at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Side Acad. at Derry Area, 7:15 p.m.
Windber Area at Ligonier Valley (exh.), 7:15 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Gbg. Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at McKeesport Area, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Greater Latrobe at Derry Area (exh.), 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 5 p.m.

Hockey

Greater Latrobe at Franklin Regional (Center Ice Arena, Delmont), 6 p.m.

Freshmen Boys' Basketball

Mount Pleasant at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

7th-8th Girls' Basketball

Windber Area at Ligonier Valley (exh.), 4 p.m.

TUESDAY (28th)

High School

Boys' Basketball

Connellsville at Greater Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Derry Area at Yough, 7:30 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Gbg. Central Cath., 7:30 p.m.
Penn Hills at Gbg. Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Freeport Area at Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley (exh.), 7 p.m.

Girls' Basketball

Ligonier Valley at United, 7 p.m.
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield Area, 6 p.m.

Swimming

Connellsville at Greater Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Westmont-Hilltop at Ligonier Valley (Ligonier Valley YMCA). 4:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Penn-Trafford, 6 p.m.

Rifle

Hempfield Area at Indiana Area, 3:30 p.m.

Freshmen Boys' Basketball

Greater Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.
Indiana Area at Ligonier Valley (exh.), 4 p.m.
Armstrong at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.

7th-8th Wrestling

Southmoreland at Ligonier Valley, 5:30 p.m.

7th-8th Girls' Basketball

Ligonier Valley at United, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY (29th)

High School

Wrestling

WPIAL Class AAA Team Championships

First Round

(Waynesburg Central High School)

Greater Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Waynesburg Central vs. Peters Twp.-Pine-Richland winner, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Teams TBD, 7:30 p.m.
WPIAL Class AA Team Championships (Semifinals)

Boys' Basketball

Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 7 p.m.

Girls' Basketball

Riverview at Gbg. Central Cath., 7:30 p.m.
Monessen at Gbg. Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Bowling

Greater Latrobe at Yough (VFW Post 8427), 3 p.m.
Hempfield Area at Penn-Trafford (Bowl Arena), 3:30 p.m.

7th-8th Boys' Basketball

Ligonier Valley at Saltsburg, 4 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

St. Vincent at Grove City, 7:30 p.m.
Seton Hill at Indiana Univ. of Pa., 7:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

St. VIncent at Grove City, 5:30 p.m.
Seton Hill at Indiana Univ. of Pa., 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY (30th)

High School

Girls' Basketball

Uniontown at Greater Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Steel Valley at Derry Area, 7:15 p.m.
Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Hempfield Area at Peters Twp., 2:30 p.m.
North Cath. at Gbg. Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Penn-Trafford at Greater Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Derry Area, 6 p.m.
Hempfield Area at Connellsville, 6 p.m.
Burrell at Gbg. Salem (Greensburg YMCA), 4 p.m.

Hockey

Greater Latrobe at Baldwin (Ice Castle Arena, Castle Shannon), 9 p.m.

Rifle

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield Area (Keystone Rod & Gun), 3:30 p.m.

Junior Varsity Hockey

Greater Latrobe at Hempfield Area (Kirk S. Nevin Arena, Gbg.), 9:15 p.m.

Freshmen Boys' Basketball

Greater Latrobe at Gbg. Salem, 3:45 p.m.

7th-8th Hockey

Greater Latrobe at South Fayette (Mt. Lebanon Ice Center), 7:10 p.m.

7th-8th Girls' Basketball

Homer-Center at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY (31st)

High School

Boys' Basketball

Norwin at Greater Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Knoch at Derry Area, 7:15 p.m.
United at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Hempfield Area at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. at Propel Munhall, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Gateway, 7:30 p.m.
Highlands at Mount Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Girls' Basketball

Greater Latrobe at Franklin Regional (exh.), 6 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. at St. Joseph, 7:30 p.m.

Freshmen Boys' Basketball

Gbg. Central Cath. at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.

7th-8th Boys' Basketball

United at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

Pro Hockey

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (PPG Arena), 7 p.m.

SATURDAY (1st)

High School

Wrestling

WPIAL Class AAA

Team Championships

(Norwin High School)

Semifinals

Teams TBD, 4 p.m.

Championship

Teams TBD, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Teams TBD, 6 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Thiel at St. Vincent, 6 p.m.
Seton Hill at Clarion, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

Seton Hill Quad Meet (exh., McKenna Center), 10 a.m.

Women's Basketball

Thiel at St. Vincent, 4 p.m.
Seton Hill at Clarion, 1 p.m.

Swimming

St. Vincent at Penn State-Behrend (exh.), 1 p.m.

Women's Bowling

St. Vincent at Allegheny Mountain Conference Round Robin (Eastland Bowl, Erie)

SUNDAY (2nd)

Pro Hockey

Pittsburgh at Washington, 12:30 p.m.

MONDAY (3rd)

High School

Boys' Basketball

District 6

Heritage Conference Championships

Semifinals

Opponent TBD at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls' Basketball

Greater Latrobe at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Derry Area at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield Area at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Indiana Area, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at West Mifflin Area, 7:30 p.m.

Freshmen Boys' Basketball

Greater Latrobe at Kiski Area, 4 p.m.

