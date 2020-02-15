District Schedule

SATURDAY (15th)

High School

Wrestling

Derry Area, Mount Pleasant at WPIAL Class AA Championships (Canon-McMillan), 10 a.m. and 4:50 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at District 6 Class AA Championships (Altoona Area)

Indoor Track

Hempfield Area at Tri-State Coaches Association Meet (Edinboro Univ.), 10:30 a.m.

7th-8th Wrestling

Greater Latrobe, Derry Area at WPIAL Championships (Norwin), 9 a.m.

College

Men's Basketball

St. Vincent at Waynesburg, 3:30 p.m.
Seton Hill at Slippery Rock, 3 p.m.

Men's Lacrosse

St. Vincent at Arcadia, 2 p.m.

Women's Basketball

St. Vincent at Waynesburg, 1:30 p.m.
Seton Hill at Slippery Rock, 1 p.m.

SUNDAY (16th)

College

Wrestling

Seton Hill at West Liberty, W.Va. (exh.), 2 p.m.

Women's Bowling

St. Vincent College at Lacey Memorial Tournament (exh., Hillview Lanes, Gbg.), 11 a.m.

Pro Hockey

Detroit at Pittsburgh (PPG Arena), 12:30 p.m.

MONDAY (17th)

High School

Junior Varsity Hockey

Shaler Area at Greater Latrobe (Kirk S. Nevin Arena, Gbg.), 9:15 p.m.

TUESDAY (18th)

High School

7th-8th Girls' Volleyball

Armstrong at Greater Latrobe, 4 p.m.

Pro Hockey

Toronto at Pittsburgh (PPG Arena), 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY (19th)

High School

Boys' Basketball

WPIAL Class AAAA Championships

First Round

Derry Area vs. Belle Vernon Area (Fox Chapel), 8 p.m.

Girls' Basketball

WPIAL Class AAA Championships

First Round

Derry Area vs. Freedom Area (Fox Chapel), 6:30 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Geneva at St. Vincent, 7:30 p.m.

Men's Basketball

Seton Hill at Calif. Univ. of Pa., 7:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Geneva at St. Vincent, 5:30 p.m.
Seton Hill at Calif. Univ. of Pa., 5:30 p.m.

THURSDAY (20th)

High School

7th-8th Hockey

Greater Latrobe at Thomas Jefferson (Rostraver Ice Garden), 6:15 p.m.

7th-8th Girls' Volleyball

Greater Latrobe at Hempfield Area, 4 p.m.
Derry Area at Penn-Trafford, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY (21st)

Wrestling

PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional Championships (Indiana Univ. of Pa.), 2 and 5:45 p.m.

Boys' Basketball

District 6 Class AAA Championships

Quarterfinals

Cambria Heights-Philipsburg-Osceola winner at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Diving

WPIAL Class AA Championships (South Park)

SATURDAY (22nd)

High School

Wrestling

Greater Latrobe, Hempfield Area, Gbg. Salem at WPIAL Section 1-AAA Tournament (Kiski Area, Vandergrift), 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m.
PIAA Class AA Southwest Regional Championships (Indiana Univ. of Pa.), 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Diving

WPIAL Class AAA Championships (North Allegheny, Wexford)

Indoor Track

Hempfield Area at Tri-State Coaches Association Championships (Edinboro Univ.), 10:30 a.m.

7th-8th Girls' Volleyball

Derry Area at Hempfield Area Tournament (exh.), 9 a.m.

College

Men's Basketball

St. Vincent at Chatham, 8 p.m.
Indiana Univ. of Pa. at Seton Hill (McKenna Center), 3 p.m.

Men's Volleyball

St. Vincent at Juniata (exh.), 11 a..m
St. Vincent vs. Lancaster Bible (exh., Juniata), 1:30 p.m.

Men's Lacrosse

Mount Union at St. Vincent (exh.), 1 p.m.

Men's Tennis

St. Vincent at Juniata (exh.), 3 p.m.

Women's Basketball

St. Vincent at Chatham, 6 p.m.
Indiana Univ. of Pa. at Seton Hill (McKenna Center), 1 p.m.

Women's Lacrosse

St. Vincent at Muskingum (Ohio), 4 p.m.

Pro Hockey

Buffalo at Pittsburgh (PPG Arena), 1 p.m.

SUNDAY (23rd)

Pro Hockey

Pittsburgh at Washington, noon

