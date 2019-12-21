District Schedule
SATURDAY (21st)
High School
Boys’ Basketball
KSA Classic
(Orlando, Fla.)
Consolation Bracket
Seventh-Eighth Place
Greater Latrobe vs. Royse City (Texas), 10 a.m.
Others
Woodland Hills at Hempfield Area (exh.), 3:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Greater Latrobe at Derry Area (exh.), 7 p.m.
Girls’ Basketball
Gbg. Salem at Southmoreland, 1:30 p.m.
7th-8th Wrestling
Greater Latrobe at Derry Area (exh.), 5 p.m.
College Men’s Basketball
Seton Hill at Shepherd, W.Va. (exh.), 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Seton Hill at Shepherd, W.Va. (exh.), 1 p.m.
Pro Hockey
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
SUNDAY (22nd)
Pro Football
Pittsburgh at New York Jets, 1 p.m.
MONDAY (23rd)
High School
Boys’ Basketball
Greater Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Derry Area at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Mount Pleasant (exh.), 7 p.m.
7th-8th Boys’ Basketball
Connellsville at Greater Latrobe, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY (26th)
High School
Junior Varsity Wrestling
Greater Latrobe at Powerade Tournament (exh., Canon-McMillan.), 1 p.m.
FRIDAY (27th)
High School
Boys’ Basketball
Greensburg Salem Christmas Classic
Mount Pleasant vs. Laurel Highlands (exh.), 3:30 p.m.
Connellsville vs. Washington (exh.), 5 p.m.
Hempfield Area vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (exh.), 6:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. vs. Gbg. Salem (exh.), 8 p.m.
Richland Holiday Tournament
Derry Area vs. Homer-Center (exh.), 3:30 p.m.
Purchase Line Tournament
Ligonier Valley vs. Harmony Area (exh.), 6 p.m.
Purchase Line vs. Clearfield (exh.), 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Hempfield Area, Mount Pleasant at Powerade Tournament (exh., Canon-McMillan), 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley, Gbg. Salem at Southmoreland Holiday Tournament (exh.), 9 a.m.
Girls’ Basketball
Greater Latrobe Holiday Classic
Connellsville vs. Indiana Area (exh.), 6:30 p.m.
Greater Latrobe vs. Hollidaysburg Area (exh.), 8 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Holiday Tournament
Derry Area vs. Belle Vernon Area, 4:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem vs. Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant vs. Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.
Butler Area Christmas Tournament
Gbg. Central Cath. vs. Mohawk (exh.), 5 p.m.
Others
Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin Tournament (exh.)
Hempfield Area Christmas Tournament (exh.)
Freshmen Boys’ Basketball
Mount Pleasant at Norwin Tournament (exh.)
7th-8th Boys’ Basketball
Mount Pleasant at Norwin Tournament (exh.)
7th-8th Wrestling
Mount Pleasant at Southmoreland Tournament (exh.)
Pro Hockey
Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY (28th)
High School
Boys’ Basketball
Richland Holiday Tournament
Consolation, 3:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.
Gbg. Salem Holiday Classic
Highlands vs. Bishop Guilfoyle, noon
Mount Pleasant vs. Connellsville (exh.), 1:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. vs. Washington, 3 p.m.
Hempfield Area vs. Gbg. Salem, 4:30 p.m.
Others
Ligonier Valley at Purchase Line Tournament (exh.)
Wrestling
Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Hempfield Area, Mount Pleasant at Powerade Christmas Tournament (exh., Canon-McMillan), 9:30 a.m. and 4:40 p.m.
Ligonier Valley, Gbg. Salem at Southmoreland Holiday Tournament (exh.), 9 a.m.
Girls’ Basketball
Greater Latrobe Holiday Classic
Indiana Area vs. Hollidaysburg Area (exh.), 6:30 p.m.
Greater Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 8 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Holiday Tournament
Gbg. Salem vs. Belle Vernon Area, 11 a.m.
Derry Area vs. Bishop Canevin, 12:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant vs. Gbg. Salem, 12:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. at Butler Area Christmas Tournament (exh.), 5 or 6:30 p.m.
Others
Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin Tournament (exh.)
Hempfield Area Christmas Tournament (exh.)
Indoor Track
Hempfield Area at Franklin & Marshall Meet, 10 a.m.
Freshmen Boys’ Basketball
Mount Pleasant at Norwin Tournament (exh.)
7th-8th Boys’ Basketball
Mount Pleasant at Norwin Tournament (exh.)
7th-8th Wrestling
Southmoreland at Mount Pleasant, 10 a.m.
College
Men’s Basketball
Catholic Invitational
Immaculata at St. Vincent, 6 p.m.
Pro Hockey
Nashville at Pittsburgh (PPG Arena), 7 p.m.
SUNDAY (29th)
College
Men’s Basketball
Catholic Invitational
Opponent TBD at St. Vincent, 1 or 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
(Las Vegas, Nev.)
St. Vincent vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 1 p.m.
Pro Football
Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
MONDAY (30th)
College
Women's Basketball
(Las Vegas, Nev.)
Seton Hill vs. Scranton (exh.), 1 p.m.
Pro Hockey
Ottawa at Pittsburgh (PPG Arena), 7 p.m.
THURSDAY (2nd)
High School
Girls' Basketball
Laurel Highlands at Greater Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield Area at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport Area at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Swimming
Armstrong at Greater Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Valley at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Indiana Area, 6 p.m.
Pro Hockey
San Jose at Pittsburgh (PPG Arena), 7 p.m.
FRIDAY (3rd)
High School
Boys' Basketball
Penn-Trafford at Greater Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Derry Area at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Hempfield Area, Gbg. Salem, Mount Pleasant at Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships, 5 p.m.
Girls' Basketball
Derry Area at Shady Side Acad., 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. at Aquinas Acad., 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Penn-Trafford at Hempfield Area, 6 p.m.
Bowling
Hempfield Area at Greater Latrobe (Lincoln Lanes), 3:30 p.m.
Freshmen Boys' Basketball
Greater Latrobe at Norwin, 3:45 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Gbg. Central Cath., 3:30 p.m.
Men's Basketball
Seton Hill at Mercyhurst, 7:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
Seton Hill at Mercyhurst, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY (4th)
High School
Wrestling
Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Hempfield Area, Gbg. Salem, Mount Pleasant at Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships (exh., Kiski Area), 9 a.m.
Indoor Track
Hempfield Area at Tri-State Coaches Association Meet (Edinboro Univ.), 10:30 a.m.
7th-8th Wrestling
Greater Latrobe, Derry Area at Southmoreland Tournament (exh.), 8 a.m.
Pro Hockey
Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.
SUNDAY (5th)
Pro Hockey
Florida at Pittsburgh (PPG Arena), 5 p.m.
MONDAY (6th)
High School
Wrestling
Greater Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Derry Area at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Hempfield Area, 7 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gbg. Salem, 7 p.m.
Girls' Basketball
Greater Latrobe at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Derry Area at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
United at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Peters Twp. at Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Gbg. Central Cath., 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Swimming
Penn Hills at Greater Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Somerset Area, 4:15 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Hempfield Area, 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Hempfield Area, 6 p.m.
7th-8th Wrestling
Greater Latrobe Orange at Gateway, 5 p.m.
Derry Area at Southmoreland, 5 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at McGuffey, 5 p.m.
Freshmen Boys' Basketball
Gbg. Salem at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.
7th-8th Boys' Basketball
Greater Latrobe at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry Area, 3:45 p.m.
Indiana Area at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.
7th-8th Girls' Basketball
United at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.
College
Men's Basketball
Clarion at Seton Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Women's Basketball
St. Vincent at Thiel, 5:30 p.m.
Clarion at St. Vincent, 5:30 p.m.
