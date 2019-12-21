District Schedule

SATURDAY (21st)

High School

Boys’ Basketball

KSA Classic

(Orlando, Fla.)

Consolation Bracket

Seventh-Eighth Place

Greater Latrobe vs. Royse City (Texas), 10 a.m.

Others

Woodland Hills at Hempfield Area (exh.), 3:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Greater Latrobe at Derry Area (exh.), 7 p.m.

Girls’ Basketball

Gbg. Salem at Southmoreland, 1:30 p.m.

7th-8th Wrestling

Greater Latrobe at Derry Area (exh.), 5 p.m.

College Men’s Basketball

Seton Hill at Shepherd, W.Va. (exh.), 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Seton Hill at Shepherd, W.Va. (exh.), 1 p.m.

Pro Hockey

Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

SUNDAY (22nd)

Pro Football

Pittsburgh at New York Jets, 1 p.m.

MONDAY (23rd)

High School

Boys’ Basketball

Greater Latrobe at Fox Chapel, 5:30 p.m.
Derry Area at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Mount Pleasant (exh.), 7 p.m.

7th-8th Boys’ Basketball

Connellsville at Greater Latrobe, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY (26th)

High School

Junior Varsity Wrestling

Greater Latrobe at Powerade Tournament (exh., Canon-McMillan.), 1 p.m.

FRIDAY (27th)

High School

Boys’ Basketball

Greensburg Salem Christmas Classic

Mount Pleasant vs. Laurel Highlands (exh.), 3:30 p.m.
Connellsville vs. Washington (exh.), 5 p.m.
Hempfield Area vs. Bishop Guilfoyle (exh.), 6:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. vs. Gbg. Salem (exh.), 8 p.m.

Richland Holiday Tournament

Derry Area vs. Homer-Center (exh.), 3:30 p.m.

Purchase Line Tournament

Ligonier Valley vs. Harmony Area (exh.), 6 p.m.
Purchase Line vs. Clearfield (exh.), 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Hempfield Area, Mount Pleasant at Powerade Tournament (exh., Canon-McMillan), 8:15 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley, Gbg. Salem at Southmoreland Holiday Tournament (exh.), 9 a.m.

Girls’ Basketball

Greater Latrobe Holiday Classic

Connellsville vs. Indiana Area (exh.), 6:30 p.m.
Greater Latrobe vs. Hollidaysburg Area (exh.), 8 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Holiday Tournament

Derry Area vs. Belle Vernon Area, 4:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem vs. Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant vs. Winchester Thurston, 7:30 p.m.

Butler Area Christmas Tournament

Gbg. Central Cath. vs. Mohawk (exh.), 5 p.m.

Others

Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin Tournament (exh.)
Hempfield Area Christmas Tournament (exh.)

Freshmen Boys’ Basketball

Mount Pleasant at Norwin Tournament (exh.)

7th-8th Boys’ Basketball

Mount Pleasant at Norwin Tournament (exh.)

7th-8th Wrestling

Mount Pleasant at Southmoreland Tournament (exh.)

Pro Hockey

Pittsburgh at Nashville, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY (28th)

High School

Boys’ Basketball

Richland Holiday Tournament

Consolation, 3:30 p.m.
Championship, 7 p.m.

Gbg. Salem Holiday Classic

Highlands vs. Bishop Guilfoyle, noon
Mount Pleasant vs. Connellsville (exh.), 1:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. vs. Washington, 3 p.m.
Hempfield Area vs. Gbg. Salem, 4:30 p.m.

Others

Ligonier Valley at Purchase Line Tournament (exh.)

Wrestling

Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Hempfield Area, Mount Pleasant at Powerade Christmas Tournament (exh., Canon-McMillan), 9:30 a.m. and 4:40 p.m.
Ligonier Valley, Gbg. Salem at Southmoreland Holiday Tournament (exh.), 9 a.m.

Girls’ Basketball

Greater Latrobe Holiday Classic

Indiana Area vs. Hollidaysburg Area (exh.), 6:30 p.m.
Greater Latrobe vs. Connellsville, 8 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Holiday Tournament

Gbg. Salem vs. Belle Vernon Area, 11 a.m.
Derry Area vs. Bishop Canevin, 12:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant vs. Gbg. Salem, 12:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. at Butler Area Christmas Tournament (exh.), 5 or 6:30 p.m.

Others

Ligonier Valley at West Shamokin Tournament (exh.)
Hempfield Area Christmas Tournament (exh.)

Indoor Track

Hempfield Area at Franklin & Marshall Meet, 10 a.m.

Freshmen Boys’ Basketball

Mount Pleasant at Norwin Tournament (exh.)

7th-8th Boys’ Basketball

Mount Pleasant at Norwin Tournament (exh.)

7th-8th Wrestling

Southmoreland at Mount Pleasant, 10 a.m.

College

Men’s Basketball

Catholic Invitational

Immaculata at St. Vincent, 6 p.m.

Pro Hockey

Nashville at Pittsburgh (PPG Arena), 7 p.m.

SUNDAY (29th)

College

Men’s Basketball

Catholic Invitational

Opponent TBD at St. Vincent, 1 or 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

D3Hoops.com Classic

(Las Vegas, Nev.)

St. Vincent vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 1 p.m.

Pro Football

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

MONDAY (30th)

College

Women's Basketball

D3Hoops.com Classic

(Las Vegas, Nev.)

Seton Hill vs. Scranton (exh.), 1 p.m.

Pro Hockey

Ottawa at Pittsburgh (PPG Arena), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY (2nd)

High School

Girls' Basketball

Laurel Highlands at Greater Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Hempfield Area at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
McKeesport Area at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.

Swimming

Armstrong at Greater Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Valley at Mount Pleasant, 6 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Indiana Area, 6 p.m.

Pro Hockey

San Jose at Pittsburgh (PPG Arena), 7 p.m.

FRIDAY (3rd)

High School

Boys' Basketball

Penn-Trafford at Greater Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Derry Area at Mount Pleasant, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. at Leechburg, 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Hempfield Area, Gbg. Salem, Mount Pleasant at Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships, 5 p.m.

Girls' Basketball

Derry Area at Shady Side Acad., 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Central Cath. at Aquinas Acad., 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Penn-Trafford at Hempfield Area, 6 p.m.

Bowling

Hempfield Area at Greater Latrobe (Lincoln Lanes), 3:30 p.m.

Freshmen Boys' Basketball

Greater Latrobe at Norwin, 3:45 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Gbg. Central Cath., 3:30 p.m.

Men's Basketball

Seton Hill at Mercyhurst, 7:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

Seton Hill at Mercyhurst, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY (4th)

High School

Wrestling

Greater Latrobe, Derry Area, Hempfield Area, Gbg. Salem, Mount Pleasant at Westmoreland County Coaches Association Championships (exh., Kiski Area), 9 a.m.

Indoor Track

Hempfield Area at Tri-State Coaches Association Meet (Edinboro Univ.), 10:30 a.m.

7th-8th Wrestling

Greater Latrobe, Derry Area at Southmoreland Tournament (exh.), 8 a.m.

Pro Hockey

Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m.

SUNDAY (5th)

Pro Hockey

Florida at Pittsburgh (PPG Arena), 5 p.m.

MONDAY (6th)

High School

Wrestling

Greater Latrobe at Gateway, 7 p.m.
Derry Area at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.
Penn Hills at Hempfield Area, 7 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Yough, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Gbg. Salem, 7 p.m.

Girls' Basketball

Greater Latrobe at Uniontown, 7:30 p.m.
Derry Area at Steel Valley, 7:30 p.m.
United at Ligonier Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Peters Twp. at Hempfield Area, 7:30 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.
Leechburg at Gbg. Central Cath., 7:30 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Swimming

Penn Hills at Greater Latrobe, 6 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Somerset Area, 4:15 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Hempfield Area, 6 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Gbg. Salem at Hempfield Area, 6 p.m.

7th-8th Wrestling

Greater Latrobe Orange at Gateway, 5 p.m.
Derry Area at Southmoreland, 5 p.m.
Mount Pleasant at McGuffey, 5 p.m.

Freshmen Boys' Basketball

Gbg. Salem at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.

7th-8th Boys' Basketball

Greater Latrobe at Norwin, 4 p.m.
Southmoreland at Derry Area, 3:45 p.m.
Indiana Area at Mount Pleasant, 3:30 p.m.

7th-8th Girls' Basketball

United at Ligonier Valley, 4 p.m.

College

Men's Basketball

Clarion at Seton Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Women's Basketball

St. Vincent at Thiel, 5:30 p.m.
Clarion at St. Vincent, 5:30 p.m.

